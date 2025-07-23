GMR Airports plans record $579 mn rupee-bond sale to refinance debt

By Divya Patil and Saikat Das

GMR Airports Ltd. is considering a ₹5,000 crore ($579 million) local-currency bond sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be a record rupee issuance for India’s second-largest private airport operator.

The New Delhi-based company is considering to raise the funds through a note due in 18-months to three years and will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The firm may aim to price the securities at about 10.5 per cent, the person said.

ALSO READ: Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts A representative for GMR Airports didn’t respond to an email seeking comments. The Economic Times earlier reported the company is looking to raise ₹5,700 crore. The company is planning to tap the market as a cumulative 100-basis-point reduction by the central bank this year brings down borrowing costs. The fundraising underscores growth prospects for India’s aviation sector and comes at a time when GMR is looking to expand its footprint in the country. ALSO READ: GMR Airports hits 9-month high, regains ₹1 trillion market cap. Do you own? GMR, along with the country’s largest airport operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., is expected to be among the top contenders as the government looks to privatize 11 airports. If the deal goes through, it will be GMR’s largest-ever rupee offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It has three local-currency bonds amounting to ₹5,000 crore maturing next year.