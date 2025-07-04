Friday, July 04, 2025 | 08:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5 per cent in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years

Rupee

India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil
 
India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.
 
Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5 per cent in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years and spurred a flurry of issuance as borrowers sought to lock in lower rates. 
 
As a result, Indian companies raised a record ₹6.6 trillion ($77.1 billion) through local-currency notes in the first half of the year, up 29 per cent from the year prior, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
 
Underwriters now expect that rush to ebb, citing a policy shift by the Reserve Bank of India to neutral from accommodative and moderating growth prospects. Headwinds from trade and geopolitics are threatening the nation’s economic outlook too. 

Also Read

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee rises on trade deal hopes; settles 38 paise stronger at 85.32/$

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee advances on trade deal optimism; opens higher at 85.60/$

 
“Issuance will remain fairly strong, but the pace will not be as frenetic as before,” said Shameek Ray, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd., pointing to limited room for borrowing costs to fall further.  
 
Yields on Indian debt have since started to climb. After touching the lowest since 2022 on June 6, average yields on top-rated three-year company notes have risen 13 basis points, as of Wednesday. 
 
Still, the recent increases have only pared the drop in financing costs this year. 
 
Monetary policy emerged as the key driver for corporate debt sales in India this year as falling rates lured conglomerates to the market. Grasim Industries Ltd. secured its lowest-cost onshore note since 2020 and the ports unit of Adani Group raised a record sum from the domestic bond market. Jio Credit Ltd., a shadow lender owned by tycoon Mukesh Ambani, sold its first-ever bond. 
 
“Inquiries from companies about bond fundraisings have increased,” said Jigar Vaishnav, director at Tipsons Group. “Abundant liquidity and cheaper borrowing costs have also prompted many companies to borrow locally rather than tapping offshore. It has been a very busy time on the desk.”
 
Still, global uncertainties and weaker capital spending due to slower economic growth could hurt corporate bond sales in the second half of the year, said Aditi Mittal, director at A.K. Capital Services Ltd., the third biggest rupee bond banker this year. 
 
“We expect the second half may see some slowdown from the current pace, given the expected longish pause in monetary policy,” she said. 
 
Companies may choose loans over bonds as banks pass on the interest rate cuts by lowering lending rates, diminishing issuance, added ICICI Securities’ Ray.

More From This Section

Premiummarkets, Sensex, nifty

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competition

Premiumliquidity

Banking system liquidity hits 3-year high at $3.74 trillion: RBI data

PremiumAlok Rungta, managing director and chief executive officer, FGILI

Central Bank partnership to boost bancassurance: FGILI MD & CEO Alok Rungta

PremiumBANKS, NBFC

RBI's prepayment penalty ban poses bigger hit for NBFCs, say experts

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon