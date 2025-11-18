GMR Airports shares hits 52-week high; what's driving investors' interest?

The buying on the counter came after, according to Bloomberg data, in the pre-opening session, 45.5 million equity shares changed hands in the pre-market session in a block deal. Buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

That apart, according to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 66.24 per cent stake in the company as of September 2025.

On November 16, 2015, the company released its October 2025 air traffic update, which showed a 2.8 per cent increase in passenger traffic year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 1,01,40,216. In Delhi, passenger traffic increased by 1.2 per cent, Hyderabad 3.3 per cent, Mopa (Goa) 28.1 per cent, and Medan (Indonesia) 2.5 per cent. However, for Cebu (Philippines), the passenger traffic fell by 9.1 per cent.

Post the release of the update, Kotak Institutional Securities and Jefferies maintained 'Add' and 'Buy' ratings, respectively, and hiked the target to ₹107 and ₹115, respectively.