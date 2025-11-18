WPIL share price rallies 9% as arm secures deal worth ₹426 crore; details

WPIL share price today: WPIL share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 9.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹422.90 per share.

Around 11:15 AM, WPIL share price was trading 7.52 per cent higher at ₹415.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading at 84,743.30, down 0.24 per cent.

What drove WPIL shares higher today?

In an exchange filing, WPIL’s South African Subsidiary has received a Contract from Metsi Ke Matla JV for complete electro mechanical and instrumentation works for MCWAP2 Project of Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (South Africa) for a total value of 821 million Rand (₹426 crore) to be commissioned in 48 months.”

Under the terms of the deal, the arm will be responsible for the complete electro mechanical and instrumentation works for MCWAP2 Project of Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (South Africa) ALSO READ | Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating The project, according to the company, is expected to be commissioned in 48 months. WPIL Q2 results On a standalone basis, the company posted operating revenue of ₹175.9 crore, with operating Ebitda of ₹35.2 crore, translating into an Ebitda margin of 20.01 per cent. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹25 crore, reflecting a PAT margin of 14.21 per cent, while diluted EPS came in at ₹2.56 per share.

In Q2FY26 , the company delivered a mixed performance across its domestic and international operations. International business remained the key growth driver, with revenues rising 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹259 crore for the quarter. For the first half of FY26, international revenues jumped to ₹456 crore compared with ₹288 crore in the same period last year. Margins in the international segment have begun to improve and are expected to normalise over the remainder of the year, supported by a strong order book. Additionally, PCI Africa is awaiting several major contract awards in Q3, which could further accelerate growth.