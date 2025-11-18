Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative start to Sensex, Nifty; PhysicsWallah IPO to list
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 18, 2025: At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 50 points at 26,011
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 18, 2025: Indian equities are set to open lower amid weak global cues, despite reports that the first tranche of the India–US trade deal is “more or less near closure” and likely to address the reciprocal tariffs imposed by Washington on several Indian products. READ MORE . At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 50 points at 26,011. Overnight, US markets ended lower as technology stocks dragged broader indices, with investors awaiting Nvidia’s earnings and delayed jobs data later this week. At the close, the Dow Jones fell 1.18 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.92 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 0.84 per cent.
Across Asia, markets were trading lower, tracking Wall Street. Last seen, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.06 per cent, mainland China's CSI 300 slipped 0.15 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.85 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI fell 1.33 per cent.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power and PhysicsWallah will list on the bourses. Meanwhile, the basis of allotment for the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO will be finalised.
In the SME segment, IPOs of Mahamaya Lifesciences and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution will list today.
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,66,900. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Three factors which can assist the ongoing rally in the market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: There are three favourable factors which can assist the ongoing rally in the market.
View by: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.
- One, official sources from the White House indicate that ‘US is close to a trade deal with India.’
- Two, the fading AI trade will benefit India.
- Three, the fundamentals are improving as reflected in resilience in growth and rising earnings.
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why did analysts downgrade SKF India to Reduce?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) have turned cautious on SKF India’s automotive business after the company’s September quarter (Q2FY26) performance fell short of expectations, prompting a cut in earnings forecasts and a rating downgrade to ‘Reduce’ from ‘Buy’. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst picks three stocks that have up to 10% upside
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stock picks by Bonanza Portfolio's Kunal Kamble. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhysicsWallah IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Alakh Pandey-led edtech firm PhysicsWallah is set to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO), which raised ₹3,480.71 crore. Catch LIVE Updates here
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PhysicsWallah, BSE, HCL Tech, Infosys, Paytm and others in focus. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A level playing field: Case-by-case treatment in telecom should be avoided
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea (Vi) is hopeful that the government, which holds 49 per cent in the telco, would look at a long-term solution to its pending dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The confidence, expressed at a recent earnings call, is based on the latest Supreme Court decision allowing the Centre to reassess the telco’s AGR up to FY17. While the court has permitted the government to review the entire AGR dues following the telco’s concern over calculation errors, there should not be any special dispensation for one company. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P Global upgrades Bharti Airtel to BBB on stronger earnings outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on Bharti Airtel to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’. The ratings agency also raised its ratings on the senior unsecured debt the company issued or guarantees to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, while the ratings on its subordinated perpetual securities were raised to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian OMCs unlikely to see impact on margins after US curbs on Russian oil
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are unlikely to see significant effect on their refining margins or credit profiles in the wake of the latest US sanctions on Russia’s largest crude oil producers and the European Union’s ban on refined imports derived from Russian crude, said Fitch Ratings.
The rating agency said the scale of impact would, however, depend on the duration and effectiveness of the sanctions. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rural recovery, exports to drive volume growth for Hero MotoCorp
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp was the best performer on the BSE 100 index on Monday, gaining 4.86 per cent in trade to ₹5,799 a share.
Gains for the company follow margin expansion and market share gains in the September quarter and steady volume outlook on the back of new launches, rural demand and rising exports. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Master Capital Services gets Sebi nod to launch its mutual fund business
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Master Capital Services on Monday said it has received in-principle approval from markets regulator Sebi to sponsor a mutual fund.
The approval allows the company to take additional regulatory steps necessary to form an Asset Management Company (AMC) and launch mutual fund schemes, subject to fulfilling Sebi's final registration requirements. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi to decline Jane Street's request for more data in trading ban case
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's markets regulator will tell a court this week that it sees no reason to release additional data and documents to Jane Street, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, after the US firm appealed a securities trading ban. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pick-up in private capital expenditure critical for more gains in Siemens
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even as the results of Siemens for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) were a mixed bag, the stock was the top gainer in the BSE 200 index, rising 4.92 per cent in trade. Most brokerages are neutral or positive on the company. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AI frenzy peaks! After a yr of outflows, FPIs poised to re-enter India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After nearly a year of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, India may be on the brink of a decisive turnaround. New research by Elara Capital, which tracks 15 years of FPI behaviour shows that foreign inflows follow one dominant signal above all else: nominal GDP growth. And that growth, analysts say, is finally set to recover by FY27–28, triggering a potential comeback in FPI flows as early as Q1 2026. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India could be the beneficiary of anti-AI rotation trade: CLSA's Redman
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India could emerge as a potential beneficiary and attract foreign investor flows due to the global anti-artificial intelligence (AI) trade, said Alexander Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA. Redman was speaking to reporters as part of CITIC CLSA 28th India Forum. READ MORE
First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST