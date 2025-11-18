Home / Markets / News / Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

Deep Diamond: This penny stock can be a 'gem', zoom up to 80%; hint charts

Deep Diamond India stock had zoomed 125% in October; the medium-term trend for the penny stock is likely to be positive above ₹6.90, hints the technical chart.

Penny stock Deep Diamond India can zoom up to 80% if it conquers the hurdles at ₹10.50 and ₹11.60 levels, suggest tech charts.
Deep Diamond India stock can potentially zoom towards ₹17, hints tech chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Deep Diamond India - gems, jewellery and watches-related - stock was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹9.42 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. This penny stock saw a huge trading volume of around 2.17 million shares in just the first-hour of trade, as against the two-week average volume of around 2.04 million shares on the BSE.  This penny stock had witnessed a phenomenal 125 per cent rally in the month of October, as the stock more-than-doubled from levels of ₹4.40 to ₹9.90. In November thus far, the Deep Diamond stock witnessed an interim correction to ₹7, and has since bounced back again.  Last week, Deep Diamond in an exchange filing announced the launch of 'Deep Health India AI' an AI-powered Preventive Healthcare App.  "Deep Health India AI, an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights. The public launch of AI-driven wellness platform 'Deep Health India AI' is scheduled on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, marking the company's formal entry into India's rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector", the company said in a BSE filing.  Commenting on the launch, Deep Diamond India's Managing Director Narayan said "Deep Health India AI will be - turning a smartphone into a health companion."  Meanwhile on the earnings front, Deep Diamond reported a massive 1,165 per cent surge in Q2FY26 net profit at ₹2.53 crore as against ₹0.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales soared by 1,017 per cent to ₹3.35 crore from ₹0.30 crore in the same period.  Given this background, should this penny stock - Deep Diamond India - be a part of your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest. 

Deep Diamond India

Current Price: ₹9.42  Likely Target: ₹17  Upside Potential: 80.5%  Support: ₹8.20; ₹7.60; ₹6.90  Resistance: ₹10.50; ₹11.60  The daily chart shows that the short-term trend for Deep Diamond India stock is likely to be positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹7.60; below which the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹6.90 may act as a strong medium-term cushion. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹8.20. 
 
  On the upside, the stock is expected to face stiff challenge around ₹10.50, which is 61.8 per cent retracement of the 2024 trade followed by the earlier calendar high around ₹11.60. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can potentially trigger a sharp rally towards ₹17, hints the long-term chart.   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 170 pts; Nifty below 25,950; SMIDs, Metal, Realty shares fall

WPIL share price rallies 9% as arm secures deal worth ₹426 crore; details

PhysicsWallah makes solid debut; analysts split on outlook; hold or sell?

FPIs' positive vote lifts India's chances for Bloomberg Global index entry

Max Healthcare shares rise 2% after Q2 results; JM Fin upgrades rating

Topics :penny stocksGems and jewelleryMarket technicalsstock market tradingtechnical chartstechnical analysisTrading callsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsStock PicksStock tips

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story