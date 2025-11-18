3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Deep Diamond India - gems, jewellery and watches-related - stock was locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹9.42 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. This penny stock saw a huge trading volume of around 2.17 million shares in just the first-hour of trade, as against the two-week average volume of around 2.04 million shares on the BSE. This penny stock had witnessed a phenomenal 125 per cent rally in the month of October, as the stock more-than-doubled from levels of ₹4.40 to ₹9.90. In November thus far, the Deep Diamond stock witnessed an interim correction to ₹7, and has since bounced back again. Last week, Deep Diamond in an exchange filing announced the launch of 'Deep Health India AI' an AI-powered Preventive Healthcare App. "Deep Health India AI, an intelligent, camera-based wellness platform that uses facial-scan technology to deliver real-time health insights. The public launch of AI-driven wellness platform 'Deep Health India AI' is scheduled on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, marking the company's formal entry into India's rapidly growing AI-driven healthcare sector", the company said in a BSE filing. Commenting on the launch, Deep Diamond India's Managing Director Narayan said "Deep Health India AI will be - turning a smartphone into a health companion." Meanwhile on the earnings front, Deep Diamond reported a massive 1,165 per cent surge in Q2FY26 net profit at ₹2.53 crore as against ₹0.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales soared by 1,017 per cent to ₹3.35 crore from ₹0.30 crore in the same period. Given this background, should this penny stock - Deep Diamond India - be a part of your portfolio? Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Deep Diamond India
Current Price: ₹9.42 Likely Target: ₹17 Upside Potential: 80.5% Support: ₹8.20; ₹7.60; ₹6.90 Resistance: ₹10.50; ₹11.60 The daily chart shows that the short-term trend for Deep Diamond India stock is likely to be positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹7.60; below which the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹6.90 may act as a strong medium-term cushion. Near support for the stock is visible at ₹8.20.
On the upside, the stock is expected to face stiff challenge around ₹10.50, which is 61.8 per cent retracement of the 2024 trade followed by the earlier calendar high around ₹11.60. Break and sustained trade above these hurdles can potentially trigger a sharp rally towards ₹17, hints the long-term chart.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.