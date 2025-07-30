GNG Electronics shares list at 50% premium; should book profit or hold?

GNG Electronics IPO listing, GNG Electronics share price today: Shares of laptops and desktops refurbisher GNG Electronics made a solid D-Street debut on Wednesday, July 30, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). GNG Electronics shares listed at ₹355 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a premium of ₹118 or approximately 49.79 per cent over the issue price of ₹237. On the BSE, the shares debuted slightly lower at ₹350, reflecting a premium of ₹113 or around 47.68 per cent. Shares of laptops and desktops refurbisher GNG Electronics made a solid D-Street debut on Wednesday, July 30, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO).

Should prook profit or hold? The market analysts suggest the investors book a partial profit in the company's shares. Post-listing, the valuations, Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, appear stretched, limiting immediate upside potential from current levels. In light of this, Tapse believes conservative investors should consider booking profits and capitalizing on the initial momentum. GNG Electronics IPO listing outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of GNG Electronics were trading at ₹327 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹90 or 37.97 percent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

“Investors with a higher risk appetite or a long-term horizon may choose to hold, given the company’s scalable business model, strong positioning within the SME tech segment, and alignment with favorable sectoral trends. These fundamentals, in our view, support sustained long-term growth despite potential short-term volatility,” Tapse added. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth, Swastika Investmart, echoed similar views and also recommended that investors secure partial profits while retaining the remainder of their holdings. “The company has a significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE. It is a leading Indian provider of reconditioned IT equipment and related services globally. The company has shown steady growth in both its top and bottom lines over the reported periods,” Nyati noted.

Nyati further advised investors to maintain a stop-loss at ₹280 to manage downside risk. ALSO READ: M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe? GNG Electronics IPO details GNG Electronics IPO comprised a fresh issue of 17 million equity shares worth ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) with promoters Sharad Khandelwal, Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal, and Amiable Electronics Private Limited divesting up to 2.67 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹60.44 crore. It was available at a price band of ₹225-237 per share, with a lot size of 63 equity shares from July 23 till July 25, 2025.

The public offering received an overwhelming response from the investors with it getting oversubscribed by 147.93 times riding on the back of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 266.21 times the portion reserved for them. The basis of allotment was finalized on July 28, 2025. The company has set the issue price at ₹237 per share. GNG Electronics, on its red herring prospectus (RHP), has said that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling promoters. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. GNG Electronics will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.