Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

M&B Engineering IPO opens today: GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

M&B Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares and an OFS of 9.7 million equity shares

initial public offerings, IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

M&B Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pre-engineered buildings player, M&B Engineering, opens for public subscription today, July 30, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹366 to ₹385, the company aims to raise ₹650 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.7 million equity shares. 
 
On Tuesday, July 29, the company raised ₹292 crore from the anchor investors. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HDFC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund and ITI Mutual Fund were the institutions that participated in the anchor, according to an exchange filing. M&B Engineering has allotted 7.5 million equity shares to 24 funds at ₹385 per share. 
 

M&B Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of M&B Engineering were trading at ₹428 in the grey market, up ₹43 or 11.17 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe for long term

According to analysts at Anand Rathi Research, M&B Engineering's strength lies in its integrated operations, in-house design, and engineering teams, widespread execution track record, and a diversified customer base across industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company will also benefit from long-standing relationships with clients such as Adani Group, Tata Advanced Systems, and Alembic Pharma, which reinforce customer stickiness. 
 
On the valuation front, based on annualised FY25 earnings, the company is seeking a P/E of 28.5 times, and a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately ₹2,200 crore, making the issue appear fully priced at current levels," the brokerage said.

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold minor gains; L&T gains 4%, Tata Motors slumps 3%

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

Stock market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 447 pts, Nifty at 24,821; RIL up 2%; all sectors in green

initial public offering, IPO

Aditya Infotech IPO fully booked on Day 1, retail investors lead demand

 
It also highlighted high dependence on raw material prices and a limited sector focus as key risks to the business. "We recommend a 'Subscribe for long-term' rating to the issue," the brokerage said

Here are the key details of M&B Engineering IPO:

M&B Engineering IPO is available at a price band of ₹366 to ₹385 per share, with a lot size of 38 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of one lot or 38 shares of M&B Engineering and in multiples thereof.
 
The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the IPO is ₹14,630 at the upper end price. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 494 shares, amounting to ₹1,90,190.
 
The three-day subscription window to bid for the issue will conclude on Friday, August 1, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of shares is likely to take place on Monday, August 4, 2025. Shares of M&B Engineering are scheduled to make their D-street debut on Wednesday, August 6, by listing on the BSE and NSE.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for the purchase of equipment and machinery, building works, solar rooftop grid and transport vehicles at their manufacturing facilities, investment in information technology software upgradation, and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: BPCL, 19 others to go ex-date on July 31; do you own any?

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee slides past 87/$ as Trump's tariff remarks, oil rally weigh

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, July 30: RIL, NTPC, Star Health, Asian Paints

equity market, stocks, share market

Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

Asian markets, stock market trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Polycab, PI Industries among top stocks to buy

Topics : IPOs IPO market IPO activity Markets BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon