GCPL shares soar 6% on strong Q1 growth update; best session in 4 months

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd . (GCPL) surged nearly 6 per cent on Monday as they expect to deliver a strong quarterly performance in the first three months of the current financial year.

The consumer giant's stock rose as much as 5.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,264 per share, the steepest intraday gain since February 1 this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 4.8 per cent higher at ₹1,251 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:37 AM.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here Shares of the company rose for the second day on Monday and currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 15.7 per cent this year, compared to a 7.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Consumer Products has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.28 trillion.

Godrej Consumer Q1 business update The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is likely to deliver high-single-digit value growth on the back of mid-single-digit Underlying Volume Growth (UVG), according to an exchange filing. Volume growth has been strongly competitive and is sequentially improving, it said. At a consolidated level, the company expect double-digit rupee revenue growth on the back of high-single-digit UVG. The Home Care segment has continued on a broad-based and strong growth trajectory, and is likely to deliver double-digit value growth. In contrast, the Personal Care segment is expected to see low single-digit value growth, impacted by softness in soaps. Excluding soaps, the standalone business is expected to post a very strong performance this quarter, led by double-digit UVG.

As guided earlier, the consumer giant expects the performance to improve sequentially in FY26. "We believe for FY26, we are on track to deliver mid-high-single digit UVG for Standalone business, high-single digit consolidated rupee revenue growth and double-digit consolidated Ebitda growth for the full year." ALSO READ: 8 stocks to turn ex-dividend, 1 stock to go ex-bonus: Do you own them? Indonesian businesses faced a significant increase in competitive pricing action across all major categories, it noted, resulting in in flattish UVG. However, GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) business is likely to deliver strong double-digit value growth and UVG for the second consecutive quarter, it added.