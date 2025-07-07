Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Stocks to buy, July 2025: Amid market consolidation, InCred Equities has suggested 19 stocks to 'Add'; here are largecap, midcap, and smallcap stock ideas

stocks, markets, mutual fund
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to buy, July 2025: In the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), Sensex and Nifty delivered around 7 per cent returns, despite looming trade tariffs worries and geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. 
 
Broader market indices mirrored the headline index and also provided investors with positive returns in the same period. In H1CY25, the Nifty Midcap 100 has gained 4 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap rose 0.39 per cent. Given this, domestic brokerage Incred Equities remains cautious about Indian equities and prefers selected stocks for good yields. 
 
As the second half of the calendar year 2025 (H2CY25) begins, InCred Equities has adopted a 'cautious' approach.  ALSO READ | DIIs pour record ₹3.5 trillion into Indian equities in H1 CY25

Market outlook

According to the brokerage, a good monsoon so far has helped kharif crop sowing, which has risen by 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
India received above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in June 2025, with cumulative precipitation being 8.9 per cent higher than the long-period average (LPA). The pick-up in rain momentum in the later part of the month helped the monsoon to cover the entire country, nine days ahead of the normal date of coverage. This marked the earliest full coverage since 2020. 
 
In May 2025, system loan growth moderated across most segments to 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y. The most impacted were large corporate loans (down 1 per cent) and consumer durable loans declining by 4 per cent  (Y-o-Y). 
 
The growth in India’s industrial production moderated to a nine-month low of 1.2 per cent in May 2025 owing to a slowdown in manufacturing growth along with a contraction in the mining and electricity sectors. The consumer non-durables sector contracted 2.4 per cent, the fourth consecutive month of contraction, on a relatively low base. 
 
Meanwhile, in the quarter ended June 2025, new investment proposals in India stood at just ₹4 trillion, a 70 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) dip but a 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth on a low base. 

Investment ideas for July 2025 

For July 2025, Incred Equities has recommended adding 19 stocks while reducing three. Here is a list of its high-conviction ideas for July 2025: 

Largecap ideas

Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto are among the stocks with an "Add" rating by the brokerage.  
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Axis Bank ADD 1,430
Bajaj Auto ADD 10,400
Bajaj Finance ADD 1,050
HDFC Bank ADD 2,200
InterGlobe Aviation REDUCE 3,030
Lupin ADD 2,400
Maruti Suzuki ADD 13,621
NTPC ADD 385
Shriram Finance Limited ADD 830
Tata Steel REDUCE 82
Tata Consultancy Services ADD 3,589

Midcap ideas 

InCred has recommended three stocks to buy in July 2025. 
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Ajanta Pharma ADD 3,100
Container Corp. of India ADD 970
UPL ADD 1,289

Smallcap ideas

Seven smallcap stocks were given an 'Add' rating by the brokerage including names such as Ethos, and Skipper.  
Stock Rating Target price(₹) per share
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. ADD 2,051
Ethos ADD 3,400
Skipper ADD 612
Thyrocare Technologies ADD 1,010
Clean Science and Technology REDUCE 683
TCPL Packaging ADD 4,530
Camlin Fine Sciences ADD 428
Globus Spirits ADD 1,646
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty muted; Trump shifts tariff deadline to Aug 1, Dow futures slip

Travel Food Services IPO opens for subscription; GMP up 3%; should you bid?

Premium

Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

Stocks to Watch Today, July 7: IndusInd Bank, RVNL, Nykaa, UltraTech Cement

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

Topics :Stocks to buy todayStocks to buyThe Smart InvestorMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50NSE NiftyStock RecommendationsMarket Outlook

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story