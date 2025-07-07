Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty muted; Trump shifts tariff deadline to Aug 1, Dow futures slip
July 7, 2025: The Trump administration said on Sunday that tariffs will be enforced starting August 1 for countries that haven't finalised an agreement
Stock market LIVE Updates today, Monday, July 7, 2025: Stock markets in India could open flat to negative on Monday, July 7, as investors track updates on the US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that tariffs will be enforced starting August 1 for countries that haven't finalised an agreement with the Trump administration.
Notably, India has, so far, not struck any deal with the US on trade agreements. According to Bessent, the new date would give trading partners additional time to renegotiate tariff terms.
At 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were lower by 13 points at 25,528 level.
That apart, investors will prepare for the April-June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings, set to begin this week. Information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will begin the results season with its Q1 results on July 10. DMart will report on July 11, HCL Tech on July 14, and Tech M on July 16, 2025.
Besides, with no other trigger today, markets will stay stock-specific with foreign investor flow, and global market developments swaying the mood.
Global markets
Markets in the Asia Pacific region are trading lower amid shifting of the deadline to impose US tariffs. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.26 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.48 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was flat at the open.
US stock futures, meanwhile, were also trading lower fell with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 146 points (0.32 per cent), S&P 500 futures 0.39 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.42 per cent.
IPO Updates
In the IPO market, initial public offering of Travel Food Services will open for subscription today in the mainboard segment. Besides, the basis of allotment for Crizac IPO will be finalised today.
In the SME segment, Vandan Foods shares, Cedaar Textiles shares, Pushpa Jewellers shares, and Silky Overseas shares are expected to list on the bourses today. Among active IPOs, Happy Square Outsourcing IPO, and Cryogenic OGS IPO will close for subscription; Meta Infotech IPO will enter second day of subscription; and Smarten Power Systems IPO, and Chemkart India IPO will open for subscription.
7:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tariffs will 'boomerang' back to April levels by Aug 1
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that reciprocal tariffs will take effect on August 1 for countries that have not reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump's administration.
Countries will "get a letter saying that if we have not reached an agreement, then you will go back to the April 2 level," he said.
Last Friday, Donald Trump said that countries' will start to pay on August 1. "The money will start to come into the United States on August 1, in pretty much all cases," he said.
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fall
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures fell Sunday night after President Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs are set to go into effect August 1, not July 9.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid by 146 points, or 0.32 per cent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.39 per cent and 0.42 per cent, respectively.
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific markets trade lower; Japan, Hang Seng top drags
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity markets in the Asia Pacific region were trading lower on Monday, July 7, as investors assessed Trump administration's latest decision to extend the tariff deadline to August 1 for those countries that are yet to strike a trade deal with the US.
This implies, the countries that have signed trade deal, including the UK, China, and Vietnam, will have new tariff rates kicking in from July 9. For others, Trump has extended the deadline by a month.
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.56 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.36 per cent, China's CSI300 0.12 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 0.07 per cent.
6:59 AM
