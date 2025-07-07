Home / Markets / News / Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Rupee slips on Trump's additional 10% Brics tariff; opens lower at 85.57/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 18 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

Rupee, Dollar
Rupee, Dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee fell on Monday as US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent on countries aligning with Brics policies. 
 
The domestic currency opened 18 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. All Asian currencies traded in the red with Thai Baht leading the fall, as caution loomed over the US reciprocal tariff deadline. 
 
The currency has appreciated 0.17 per cent so far this month, after having fallen 0.18 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year. 
 
President Trump, on Monday, threatened to levy an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country aligning itself with “the Anti-American policies of BRICS,” fueling more uncertainty in the markets. “Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “There will be no exceptions to this policy.” 
 
The group’s leaders, over the weekend, agreed to continue talks on a cross-border payment system for trade and investments, according to a Bloomberg report. Trump had previously threatened to slap 100 per cent levies on Brics in case they drop the dollar in bilateral trade. 
 
Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN that several major agreements are nearing completion, according to reports. As others remain out of reach, he added that some deals may include a three-week extension option.
 
However, India and the US are likely to take a final decision on the 'mini trade deal' in the next 24-48 hours, as per media reports.
 
The Indian Rupee has remained range-bound over the past few days, trading between 85.30 and 85.60, analysts said. Nationalised banks have been buying dollars on dips, while exporters and other inflows have been selling on upticks, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. 
 
Exporters are awaiting a move towards 86 to hedge, while importers are eyeing 85, he said. "In the meantime, market participants can cover their daily and weekly requirements. Today’s opening is around 85.50, with an expected range of 85.30–85.80."
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell as Opec+ announced a surprise increase in production. Brent crude price was down 0.66 per cent at $67.85 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.39 per cent at 66.07, as of 9:05 AM IST.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stocks to buy: Axis Bk, NTPC among high conviction picks by Incred Equities

Premium

Sensex likely to trade with positive bias above 82,700; Nifty eyes 25,900

Stocks to buy today: CCL Products, Marksans Pharma; check target, stop-loss

Premium

Jane Street fallout: High-frequency trading, quant firms under lens

Premium

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

Topics :MarketsRupeeRupee vs dollarIndian rupeeUS DollarTrump tariffsTrump trade policiesCrude Oil Pricecurrency marketBrent crude oil

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story