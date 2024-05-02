Godrej family splits: How to trade listed top Godrej stocks on BSE, NSE?

The Godrej family on Tuesday, announced an amicable split of Godrej businesses of the 127-year old conglomerate into two business groups - namely Godrej Industries Group and Godrej Enterprises Group with Adi Godrej family controlling the former group with all listed entities, while Jamshyd to own the latter with Godrej & Boyce and the land bank.

The two families have also announced a clear succession plan, with transfer of baton to the next generation leaders. As per the plan announced, 43-year-old Pirojsha Godrej, son of patriarch Adi Godrej, is set to take over as chairman of the Godrej Industries Group from 2026, Nyrika Holkar, the 42-year-old daughter of Smita Godrej Crishna, has emerged as the face of Godrej Enterprises Group.

Meanwhile, as part of the settlement deal, the Adi/Nadir Godrej family along with other family members/trusts have made an open offer to the shareholders of Astec Lifesciences to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake at Rs 1,069.75 per share.

Against this backdrop, here's a technical outlook on the top listed stocks of Godrej Group

Godrej Industries Current Price: Rs 977 Upside Potential: 14.1% Support: 930; Rs 915

Godrej Industries stock has rallied nearly 34 per cent from a low of Rs 724 in the last six weeks. Godrej Industries stock is currently trading at record high levels. The long-term chart suggests that the bias for the stock is expected to remain bullish as long as the Godrej Industries share price quotes above Rs 915 levels. Near support for the stock is seen at Rs 930.



On the upside, the breakout above Rs 975, can trigger a rally up to Rs 1,115, suggests the yearly Fibonacci chart.

Godrej Properties Current Price: Rs 2,579 Upside Potential: 17.2% Support: 2,585; Rs 2,500; Rs 2,430

Godrej Properties stock is seen making higher highs and higher lows on the long-term chart since the breakout in March 2017 on the monthly scale. In the last seven years, Godrej Properties stock has jumped 7.7-fold or 667 per cent from levels of Rs 364 to near about Rs 2,800.

There was a sharp stock price correction in the period November 2021 to April 2023, wherein Godrej Properties share price corrected by a massive 61 per cent. Yet, the stock managed to sustain the higher highs and higher lows pattern, underlying the positive bias on the long-term scale.



Going ahead, the bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable with bullish pivots placed at Rs 2,585 followed by Rs 2,500 and the 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 2,430. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards the Rs 3,000-mark.

Godrej Consumer Products Current Price: Rs 1,248 Bias: Range-bound Likely Trading Range: Rs 1,165 - Rs 1,300

Godrej Consumer Products stock has seen a phenomenal 29.5-fold rally in the last 15 financial years. The stock has zoomed from levels of Rs 44.50 in March 2009 to an all-time high of Rs 1,314 in February 2024.



Post the record high, the stock seems to be consolidating on the monthly scale. The long-term chart suggests, that Godrej Consumer Products stock is likely to consolidate with the upside capped around Rs 1,300 for now, and strong support for the stock seen at Rs 1,165. Breakout from this trading range shall determine the next trend.

Godrej Agrovet Current Price: Rs 565 Bias: Range-bound Likely Trading Range: Rs 400 - Rs 580

Unlike its peers, shares of Godrej Agrovet stock are seen trading sideways on the long-term charts. The broader trend, which varied from Rs 300 - Rs 650-odd levels, now, seems to have narrowed down to Rs 400 - Rs 580.



Godrej Agrovet stock at present seems to be trading near the higher-end of the anticipated trading band. The stock will need to clear the hurdle at Rs 580, in order to extend the up move towards the previous higher-band at Rs 650 levels. On the flip side, failure to clear the hurdle, would lead the stock back to recent lows around 480 levels, which also coincides with the 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average).

Astec Lifesciences Current Price: Rs 1,347 Upside Potential: 8.4% Support: Rs 1,210 Resistance: Rs 1,375

Astec Lifesciences stock had zoomed almost 73-fold, from levels of 31.40 odd levels in March 2014 to an all-time high of Rs 2,289 in November 2022. Post that, the stock witnessed a sharp correction and hit a low of Rs 825 - down a whopping 64 per cent.



In the process, the stock tested support around 100-MMA, which now stands at Rs 905. Further, the Astec Lifesciences stock seems to have sustained the higher highs and higher lows chart pattern on the long-term scale.

The chart further shows that the Astec Lifesciences stock may face resistance around its 20-MMA which stands at Rs 1,375, and the next resistance in the form of super trend line is placed at Rs 1,460. Hence, the upside for the stock seems to be capped around these levels for now, with strong support seen at Rs 1,210-odd levels.






