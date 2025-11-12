Home / Markets / News / Godrej Industries shares fall 3% as Q2 profit dips; check details here

Godrej Industries shares fall 3% as Q2 profit dips; check details here

Godrej Industries shares 3 per cent after its profit fell after its profit fell 16 per cent in the September quarter

Shares of Godrej Industries fell over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 16 per cent dip in profit for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26)
 
The company's stock fell as much as 3.13 per cent during the day to ₹1,036.6 per share, the biggest intraday fall since October 13 this year. The Godrej Industries stock pared losses to trade 2 per cent lower at ₹1,049 apiece, compared to a 0.55 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:22 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10.2 per cent this year, compared to a 9.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹35,214.45 crore.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Godrej Industries Q2 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹242.47 crore during Q2FY26, down 16 per cent from ₹287.62 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit fell around 31 per cent, from ₹349.22 crore.
 
The firm’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to ₹5,032 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹4,805 crore from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it increased 13 per cent from ₹4,459 crore. Its total expenses rose 16 per cent Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter to ₹5,602 crore, while remaining rising 18 per cent on a sequential basis.
 
On the business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) grew by 4 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of underlying volume growth of 3 per cent.  ALSO READ | RIL stock jumps 10% in 1 month, nears record high. Should you buy or hold? 
Earlier this year, the company said it will invest more than ₹750 crore over the next few years to expand the capacities of its chemicals business and achieve higher annual revenue. Godrej Industries informed that its chemical business will undertake significant capacity expansions as part of its growth plan to become a $1 billion global business before 2030.
 
Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, established in 1963. It is one of India's leading providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products.
   

