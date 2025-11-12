Shares of the company currently trade at 5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10.2 per cent this year, compared to a 9.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹35,214.45 crore.

On the business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) grew by 4 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of underlying volume growth of 3 per cent.

The firm’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to ₹5,032 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹4,805 crore from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it increased 13 per cent from ₹4,459 crore. Its total expenses rose 16 per cent Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter to ₹5,602 crore, while remaining rising 18 per cent on a sequential basis.

Earlier this year, the company said it will invest more than ₹750 crore over the next few years to expand the capacities of its chemicals business and achieve higher annual revenue. Godrej Industries informed that its chemical business will undertake significant capacity expansions as part of its growth plan to become a $1 billion global business before 2030.

Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, established in 1963. It is one of India's leading providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products.