TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,775 Likely Target: ₹4,100 Upside Potential: 8.6% Support: ₹3,683; ₹3,585 Resistance: ₹3,840; ₹3,950 M&M stock is seen favourably placed across time-frames. The stock has surged nearly 42 per cent so far in FY26; and the monthly chart showing a massive 565 per cent rally post the breakout in October 2020.
Ashok LeylandCurrent Price: ₹145.70 Likely Target: ₹161 Upside Potential: 10.5% Support: ₹142; ₹139; ₹137 Resistance: ₹149.65; ₹154; ₹157.50 Ashok Leyland share has given a breakout on the daily chart. The near-term bias is likely to be upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹145.50. Below which, support for the stock can be expected around ₹142, ₹139 and ₹137 levels. On the upside, the stock can attempt a rally towards ₹161, with interim resistance likely around ₹149.65, ₹154 and ₹157.50.
Escorts KubotaCurrent Price: ₹3,589 Likely Target: ₹4,050 Upside Potential: 12.8% Support: ₹3,524; ₹3,360 Resistance: ₹3,700; 3,880 Escorts Kubota stock is seen testing support around the 100-Day Moving Average, which stands at 3,524. The stock has been consistently trading above this key moving average post the breakout in June 2025. Below which, support the stock can extend the fall towards the 200-DMA at ₹3,360.
Force MotorsCurrent Price: ₹17,895 Likely Target: ₹20,700 Upside Potential: 15.7% Support: ₹17,300; ₹16,335 Resistance: ₹18,640; ₹19,780 Force Motors stock is seen trading near its 20-DMA support, which stands at ₹17,300. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹16,335. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to ₹20,700 levels, with interim resistance seen around ₹18,640 and ₹19,780.
VST TillersCurrent Price: ₹5,940 Likely Target: ₹6,260 Upside Potential: 5.4% Support: ₹5,680; ₹5,592 Resistance: ₹6,025 VST Tillers stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart post the breakout in July 2025. The short-term trend is likely remain bullish above ₹5,592, with near support likely around the 20-DMA at ₹5,680. On the upside, the stock can potentially spurt to ₹6,260 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹6,025.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app