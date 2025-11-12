Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: TMCV shares to list on NSE, BSE today after demerger

Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE Updates: The demerged Commercial Vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors is set to list on the exchanges on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The demerged entity will start trading as Tata Motors Ltd.

Following the approvals from exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, Tata Motors had informed in an exchange filing this week that its CV business will list on Wednesday. The listing comes after its current listed company began trading, excluding the commercial vehicle business. The listed company now trades as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

Tata Motors CV will be India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a presence across segments ranging from small cargo vehicles to M&HCVs as well. The demerged entity will also include the recently acquired Iveco Group NV , whose integration is likely to be completed by the financial year 2027.

Tata Motors demerger Tata Motors announced the demerger of its CV business into a separate listed entity back in 2003. The PV business of Tata Motors will announce its earnings for the July-September quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Friday, November 14.

On March 4, 2024, the automobile major announced a plan to split itself into two separately listed companies, one housing the Commercial Vehicles (CV) business and related investments, and the other housing Passenger Vehicles (PV) including Tata’s electric-vehicle efforts and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The demerger aims to let each business pursue its own strategy, capital allocation and valuation.The company approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement in which the CV unit will be carved out into a new listed company while the PV arm (including JLR and EVs) will be consolidated into the existing listed entity for passenger vehicles. Following the regulatory approvals, the demerger took legal effect on October 1, 2025, with a record date of October 14, 2025 for entitlement to the new commercial-vehicle shares.Around 368 crore equity shares, each carrying a face value of ₹2, will begin trading under the ticker ‘TMCVL’ in the ‘T’ Group of Securities. According to a BSE notification, the stock will be placed in the trade-for-trade segment for the initial 10 trading sessions to facilitate an orderly price discovery process.