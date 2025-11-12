Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: TMCV shares to list on NSE, BSE today after demerger
Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: TMCV shares to list on NSE, BSE today after demerger

Tata Motors CV Share price LIVE, November 12: Following the approvals from exchanges, Tata Motors had informed in an exchange filing this week that its CV business will list on Wednesday

Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:33 AM IST
Tata Motors CV Share Price LIVE Updates: The demerged Commercial Vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors is set to list on the exchanges on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The demerged entity will start trading as Tata Motors Ltd. 
 
Following the approvals from exchanges, the National Stock Exchange and the BSE, Tata Motors had informed in an exchange filing this week that its CV business will list on Wednesday. The listing comes after its current listed company began trading, excluding the commercial vehicle business. The listed company now trades as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
 
Tata Motors CV will be India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer with a presence across segments ranging from small cargo vehicles to M&HCVs as well. The demerged entity will also include the recently acquired Iveco Group NV, whose integration is likely to be completed by the financial year 2027.
 
Tata Motors announced the demerger of its CV business into a separate listed entity back in 2003. The PV business of Tata Motors will announce its earnings for the July-September quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Friday, November 14.  

Tata Motors demerger

On March 4, 2024, the automobile major announced a plan to split itself into two separately listed companies, one housing the Commercial Vehicles (CV) business and related investments, and the other housing Passenger Vehicles (PV) including Tata’s electric-vehicle efforts and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The demerger aims to let each business pursue its own strategy, capital allocation and valuation.  The company approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement in which the CV unit will be carved out into a new listed company while the PV arm (including JLR and EVs) will be consolidated into the existing listed entity for passenger vehicles. Following the regulatory approvals, the demerger took legal effect on October 1, 2025, with a record date of October 14, 2025 for entitlement to the new commercial-vehicle shares.  Around 368 crore equity shares, each carrying a face value of ₹2, will begin trading under the ticker ‘TMCVL’ in the ‘T’ Group of Securities. According to a BSE notification, the stock will be placed in the trade-for-trade segment for the initial 10 trading sessions to facilitate an orderly price discovery process.

9:29 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: How the demerger will unlock value for Tata group

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: According to Tata Group, the demerger fits within Tata Group's broader restructuring agenda aimed at simplifying corporate structures, improving governance, and boosting shareholder returns. By allowing independent fundraising and strategic partnerships - especially in clean mobility and global commercial vehicle markets - the group positions both businesses for sustainable long-term growth.

9:20 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: How the Tata Motors demerger will unlock value for investors

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: With the demerger, Tata Motors aims to have a sharpened focus on two separate vehicle businesses, instead of being one bulky carrier. "The split removes the 'conglomerate discount', often applied by markets, allowing each arm to be valued on its own merits,” said Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at SAMCO Securities. The passenger vehicle and EV vertical, he said, benefits from strong brand momentum, a clear electrification roadmap, and premium leverage through JLR. READ MORE

9:10 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Can the demerged entity hold its edge against peers?

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: As Tata Motors prepares for the listing of its commercial vehicle (CV) arm, the move is being closely watched for how it could reshape India’s commercial vehicle market. While some analysts believe that Tata Motors will continue to be a market leader in the space and the listing will allow better efficiency and long-term value creation, others remain cautious about near-term pressure on margins and valuations. READ MORE

9:02 AM

Tata Motors CV Share price LIVE: Check share entitlement for shareholders post demerger

Tata Motors CV Share price LIVE: Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, Tata Motors shareholders are entitled to one equity share of ₹2 each in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every one equity share of ₹2 held in Tata Motors Limited as of the record date, October 14, 2025. READ MORE

8:50 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors' commercial-vehicle (CV) undertaking has been carved out into a separately listed company that has assumed the historic name Tata Motors Ltd ahead of its market debut. In October 2025, it sold 37,530 CV units in total, of which 35,108 were in the domestic market and 2,422 were international, a figure indicative of primarily domestic orientation with a smaller export base, according to a PTI report. READ MORE

8:40 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Why top Indian firms are taking demerger route

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Conglomerates are often valued at a “conglomerate discount”, typically 15-30 per cent lower than the combined worth of their individual businesses, because of complex structures and unclear capital allocation. By splitting into focused units, these companies aim to remove that discount and give investors a clearer picture of each business’s performance. READ MORE

8:29 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: How will passive funds respond to CV arm demerger?

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Nuvama Institutional Equities does not expect TMPV business to be excluded from the Nifty 50 and Sensex in their respective reviews. The CV business, however, is expected to be removed from the indices a few days after listing, typically three trading sessions. With regards to the MSCI & FTSE Indices, the brokerage said that TMPV will be maintained in the indices with revised free float market-capitilsation. It added that the they also do not expect the demerged CV entity to be deleted from MSCI or FTSE indices. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors demerger and what it means for shareholders

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Tata Motors approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement and announced a 1:1 share entitlement, meaning an existing Tata Motors shareholder will receive one share in the new CV company for each Tata Motors share they hold – in effect leaving total ownership unchanged but split across two tradable stocks.  The aim the company stated was to let each business pursue its own strategy, capital allocation and valuation. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: Key things every investors should know before listing

Tata Motors CV share price LIVE: According to the exchange filing, the demerger scheme became effective on October 1, 2025, with July 1, 2025, set as the appointed date. The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive shares in the newly formed entity. READ MORE

8:04 AM

Tata Motors CV Share price LIVE: Tata Motors CV shares are set to debut today. Stay tuned for live updates.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

