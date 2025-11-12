Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty zooms 160 pts; Asia mixed; Groww, Tata Motors CV listing today
Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Nov 12: Shares of discount broker Groww, and CV arm of Tata Motors will list on the bourses today. GIFT Nifty, meanwhile, hints at a higher open for markets
Sensex today | Stock Market Today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. As of 6:45 AM, GIFT Nifty futures traded 167 points up at 25,978 levels, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty50.
Key triggers to watch: Q2FY26 earnings, CPI inflation data
Investors will closely monitor the last leg of Q2FY26 corporate earnings and the release of October 2025 CPI inflation data, which will offer cues on the Reserve Bank of India’s future monetary policy stance.
On the IPO front, all eyes will be on the Groww IPO listing and the much-awaited Tata Motors CV listing today.
Previous session recap
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex climbed 336 points (0.40%) to close at 83,871, while the Nifty50 advanced 121 points (0.47%) to end at 25,695 levels.
Among institutional investors, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) net sold Indian equities worth ₹803 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net buyers, purchasing shares worth ₹2,188.55 crore.
Groww IPO, Tata Motors CV listing today
The equity shares of fintech unicorn Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd) will list on the Indian stock exchanges today after its IPO received robust demand from investors. The Groww IPO price was fixed at ₹100 per share, while the Groww IPO GMP (grey market premium) currently stands around ₹103, indicating a modest ₹3 listing gain.
Meanwhile, the commercial vehicles arm of Tata Motors — Tata Motors Ltd (CV division) — will debut on the stock exchanges today, marking the completion of the Tata Motors demerger. Analysts expect the Tata Motors CV listing to unlock value for shareholders and provide sharper business focus. ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: What lies ahead for PV and CV businesses post split
Global markets update
Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight cues from Wall Street. Hopes of a resolution to the US government shutdown and a rotation of funds out of AI and tech stocks lifted sentiment.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.26 per cent, while the Topix gained 0.35 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi remained flat, but the Kosdaq rose 0.62 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.13 per cent, indicating a mildly positive trend across Asia-Pacific markets.
IPO tracker: New issues and allotments
In the mainboard IPO segment, the Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens for public subscription today (November 12).
In the SME space, Curis Lifesciences IPO and Shining Tools IPO are expected to finalise their allotments today. Meanwhile, Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO and Workmates Core2Cloud IPO will continue their second day of subscription.
Q2 results today
Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Ashok Leyland, Honasa Consumer, Afcons Infrastructure, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, CARE Ratings, Aditya Infotech, Endurance Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Hindustan Aeronautics, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Info Edge (India), P N Gadgil Jewellers, Prestige Estates Projects, SpiceJet, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Travel Food Services, and West Coast Paper Mills will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets move higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Key markets in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Wednesday, after clocking a moxed open.
-
Japan's Nikkei 225 index is up 0.3 per cent.
-
South Korea's Kospi is up 0.61 per cent
-
Australia's ASX200 is up 0.22 per cent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng is up 0.97 per cent
First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST