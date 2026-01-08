Gold could touch $5,000 an ounce in first half of 2026: HSBC

Gold prices could rise to $5,000 an ounce in the ‍first half ​of 2026 on geopolitical risks and rising debt, HSBC said on Thursday.

However, the bank lowered its average 2026 price forecast for gold to $4,587 an ounce from $4,600, ​citing risks that rising prices could trigger a correction later in the year.

It added that this correction could be deeper should geopolitical risks subside or if the U.S. Federal Reserve stops cutting interest rates.

"We see a wide range of $5,050-$3,950/oz for 2026 and an end-year price of $4,450/oz," HSBC said, adding that trade is likely to feature ‌high volatility.