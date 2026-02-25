Gold loans pip personal loans in retail segment in Q3FY26, shows data

In Q1FY24, gold loans accounted for 7.2 per cent of total consumption loans, which stood at ₹78 trillion. By Q3FY26, their share has risen to 14.3 per cent, with the overall consumption loan book expanding to ₹113.5 trillion. In absolute terms, the gold loan book nearly trebled over the period — ₹5.6 trillion in Q1FY24 to ₹16.2 trillion in Q3FY26. System-wide, gold loans have recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent in the past two years.