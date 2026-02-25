Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Gold loans pip personal loans in retail segment in Q3FY26, shows data

Gold loans pip personal loans in retail segment in Q3FY26, shows data

Gold loans overtake auto loans as the second-largest retail segment, with rapid growth driven by soaring gold prices and rising borrower demand

gold
premium
Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 11:40 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Gold loans have overtaken personal loans to emerge as the second-largest retail loan segment after housing at the end of the December quarter (Q3FY26). 
As of December 2025, the gold loan portfolio stood at ₹16.2 trillion, marginally higher than personal loans at ₹15.9 trillion. 
Housing loans continued to dominate the retail credit landscape at around ₹43 trillion during this period. According to Macquarie Capital data, gold loans as a proportion of consumption loans have doubled since Q1FY24. 
In Q1FY24, gold loans accounted for 7.2 per cent of total consumption loans, which stood at ₹78 trillion. By Q3FY26, their share has risen to 14.3 per cent, with the overall consumption loan book expanding to ₹113.5 trillion. In absolute terms, the gold loan book nearly trebled over the period — ₹5.6 trillion in Q1FY24 to ₹16.2 trillion in Q3FY26.  System-wide, gold loans have recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent in the past two years. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks pare gains in choppy trade as US duty move hits sentiment

IRFC OFS sees weak institutional demand; bids hover near floor price

Premium

Equity SIP inflows see rare dip as volatility tests investor patience

India a well-governed destination for long-term capital: Sebi chief

PSBs, power stocks lift BSE PSU index by 11% in 1 month, near record high

Topics :gold loansNBFCsNBFCGold

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story