IRFC OFS sees weak institutional demand; bids hover near floor price

The government’s 4 per cent stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) met with a lukewarm response from institutional investors on Wednesday. The offer for sale (OFS) received bids for just 223 million shares, against a total offer size of 522.7 million shares. Even the base issue size of 261 million shares was subscribed only 85 per cent.

Most bids clustered around the floor price of ₹104 per share, reflecting the muted demand. IRFC shares fell 4.4 per cent in secondary market trading to close at ₹104.6.

As of the end of the December 2025 quarter, the government held an 86.36 per cent stake in IRFC, the financing arm of Indian Railways. The retail portion of the issue, comprising 22.3 million shares, will be auctioned on Thursday. If the base issue is fully subscribed, the government is expected to raise about ₹2,300 crore from the OFS.