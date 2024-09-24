Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Gold prices hit record high over West Asia tensions, US Fed rate cut

Gold prices hit record high over West Asia tensions, US Fed rate cut

Gold has risen 28% so far in 2024, as fears of an all-out war in the West Asia escalated

Gold
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

By Anjana Anil

Gold rose 1% and hit a record high on Tuesday, building on its recent rally as West Asia tensions fed its safe-haven appeal, while investors latched on to fresh cues for more U.S. interest rate cuts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $2,651.87 per ounce by 1643 GMT after earlier hitting a record of $2,654.96. U.S. gold futures gained 0.9% to $2,677.00.

Gold has risen 28% so far in 2024, as fears of an all-out war in the West Asia escalated.

The current spike is being driven by a "flight to safety on West Asia concerns; that there's going to be some renewed possible action by Iran... think we'll continue to make another new set of highs," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold could go above $2,700, perhaps as soon as the end of this week, if we see a further West Asia escalation, and with talk of more rate cuts coming, Haberkorn added.

More From This Section

Premium

Glittering returns: Gold outshines equities in a falling-rate environment

IEX tanks 12% on reports of govt's plan to implement market coupling

New asset class may take wing; decision likely at Sebi meeting on Sep 30

Premium

NTPC Green Energy urges Sebi to expedite approval for Rs 10K crore IPO

Sebi mandates UPI payment for public issue applications of debt securities

Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and said it would keep up the pressure.

Bullion's rally has also been propelled by the start of monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield gold, especially following the central bank's larger-than-usual 50 basis point cut last week.

Adding to the momentum, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee indicated he anticipates more cuts in the coming year.

Traders await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks and U.S. inflation data later this week.

Investors also took stock of developments in top consumer China, with its central bank unveiling its biggest stimulus since the pandemic.

Major banks expect gold to extend its record-breaking price rally into 2025 because of a revival in large inflows to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and expectations of additional interest rate cuts from prominent central banks.

Silver rose 4.8% to $32.14, platinum gained 3.1% to $985.95 and palladium climbed 1.6% to $1,057.93.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 75,120, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 92,600

Gold breaks $2,600 barrier as Fed rate cut bets prolong historic run

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 74,440, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900

Gold rises to record high after Fed makes first rate cut since 2020

Topics :Gold Gold Prices

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story