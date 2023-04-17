Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 900 pts; Infosys plunges 12%, Nifty IT 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: Among sectors, the Nifty IT index plunged 6.45 per cent, followed by the Nifty Financial Services index (down 0.7 per cent)

SI Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices sunk over 1 per cent on Monday as Infosys plunged 12 per cent after the March quarter results disappointed the Street across parameters. Other IT stocks, including Tech M, HCL Tech, TCS, and Wipro dropped up to 7.5 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 865 points to quote at 59,565, while the Nifty50 tested 17,600-mark. 
10:00 AM Apr 23

9:54 AM Apr 23

9:34 AM Apr 23

9:32 AM Apr 23

10:00 AM Apr 23

9:54 AM Apr 23

The company's performance was subdued owing to unplanned project ramp-downs and delays in decision-making by the clients.
9:34 AM Apr 23

The company has received two mineral exploration projects in Karnataka for Rs 1.48 crore and Rs 2.33 crore each. 
9:32 AM Apr 23

9:27 AM Apr 23

Profit booking in HDFC Bank post in line Q4 earnings

9:26 AM Apr 23

IT index drops 6%, Pharma other loser; remaining pockets hold ground

9:23 AM Apr 23

MidCap, SmallCap indices hold minor cuts vs 1% loss in benchmarks

9:21 AM Apr 23

Power Grid, IndusInd, Dr Reddy's, Nestle defy market rout

9:20 AM Apr 23

HEATMAP: Infosys locked in 10% lower circuit; Tech M slumps 7%

9:18 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty slips 130 pts to 17,690; 19 of 30 stocks in red

9:17 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: IT stocks drag Sensex over 500 points lower

9:10 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex settles flat in pre-market trade

9:07 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: IT stocks eye weak start; Infy down 10%

9:06 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN TICK: Nifty swings in the opposite; up 100 pts

9:03 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN TICK: Sensex tumbles over 2,000 points

9:02 AM Apr 23

CURRENCY CHECK: Rupee opens 4 paise weaker at 81.89/$

8:55 AM Apr 23

Events this week :: Q4 results to guide markets

8:51 AM Apr 23

Raining downgrades! Global brokerages turn bearish on Infosys

Nomura: Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (TP: Rs 1,290 vs Rs 1,660)

Citi: Downgrade to Neutral (TP: Rs 1,400 vs Rs 1,675)

CLSA: Downgrade to Outpefrom from Buy (TP: Rs 1,550 vs Rs 1,800)

JPMorgan: Downgrade to Underweight (TP: Rs 1,200 vs Rs 1,500)

8:48 AM Apr 23

Brokerage Call :: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Infosys

We expect FY24 revenue growth near the lower end of guidance band, which will restrict margin expansion in FY24.

We expect the big revenue miss and elevated uncertainty to adversely impact the stock’s short-term performance, resulting in a negative reaction from high single to low double digit, on account of the disappointment.

Despite near-term weakness, we expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of acceleration in IT spends in the medium term. Based on our revised estimates, the stock is currently trading at 19x FY25E EPS. We value the stock at 21x FY25E EPS, implying a TP of INR1,520.

8:45 AM Apr 23

Brokerage Call :: Choice on Infosys

Based on our estimates, and challenging market conditions, management’s conservative guidance over the medium term, we have lowered our EPS estimates for FY24E and FY25E. Nevertheless, Infosys remains at the forefront of client’s digital transformation deals and acquire newer deals over the next 24 months. In addition, levers such as increase in utilization rates, lower sub-contracting costs and easing of supply side challenges will sustain the EPS momentum. We maintain our OUTPERFORM rating, and value the stock at a revised multiple of 25x SEP2024E EPS to arrive at our TP of Rs. 1670. 

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsstock marketsQ4 ResultsHDFC BankInfosys Indian stock marketsBSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty 50Wall StreetSGX Nifty

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

