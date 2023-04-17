MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 900 pts; Infosys plunges 12%, Nifty IT 7%

Stock market LIVE updates: Benchmark indices sunk over 1 per cent on Monday as Infosys plunged 12 per cent after the March quarter results disappointed the Street across parameters. Other IT stocks, including Tech M, HCL Tech, TCS, and Wipro dropped up to 7.5 per cent. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 865 points to quote at 59,565, while the Nifty50 tested 17,600-mark.
Other losers were HDFC Bank and HDFC (down 2 per cent each), L&T (1.5 per cent), Bharti Airtel, and RIL.,
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices slipped up to 0.3 per cent.,
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index plunged 6.45 per cent, followed by the Nifty Financial Services index (down 0.7 per cent)
9:32 AM Apr 23
Network18 up 4% as Viacom18 integrates JioCinema
9:27 AM Apr 23
Profit booking in HDFC Bank post in line Q4 earnings
9:26 AM Apr 23
IT index drops 6%, Pharma other loser; remaining pockets hold ground
9:23 AM Apr 23
MidCap, SmallCap indices hold minor cuts vs 1% loss in benchmarks
9:21 AM Apr 23
Power Grid, IndusInd, Dr Reddy's, Nestle defy market rout
9:20 AM Apr 23
HEATMAP: Infosys locked in 10% lower circuit; Tech M slumps 7%
9:18 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: Nifty slips 130 pts to 17,690; 19 of 30 stocks in red
9:17 AM Apr 23
OPENING BELL: IT stocks drag Sensex over 500 points lower
9:10 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN: Sensex settles flat in pre-market trade
9:07 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN: IT stocks eye weak start; Infy down 10%
9:06 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN TICK: Nifty swings in the opposite; up 100 pts
9:03 AM Apr 23
PRE-OPEN TICK: Sensex tumbles over 2,000 points
9:02 AM Apr 23
CURRENCY CHECK: Rupee opens 4 paise weaker at 81.89/$
8:55 AM Apr 23
Events this week :: Q4 results to guide markets
8:51 AM Apr 23
Raining downgrades! Global brokerages turn bearish on Infosys
Nomura: Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (TP: Rs 1,290 vs Rs 1,660)
Citi: Downgrade to Neutral (TP: Rs 1,400 vs Rs 1,675)
CLSA: Downgrade to Outpefrom from Buy (TP: Rs 1,550 vs Rs 1,800)
JPMorgan: Downgrade to Underweight (TP: Rs 1,200 vs Rs 1,500)
8:48 AM Apr 23
Brokerage Call :: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Infosys
We expect FY24 revenue growth near the lower end of guidance band, which will restrict margin expansion in FY24.
We expect the big revenue miss and elevated uncertainty to adversely impact the stock’s short-term performance, resulting in a negative reaction from high single to low double digit, on account of the disappointment.
Despite near-term weakness, we expect INFO to be a key beneficiary of acceleration in IT spends in the medium term. Based on our revised estimates, the stock is currently trading at 19x FY25E EPS. We value the stock at 21x FY25E EPS, implying a TP of INR1,520.
8:45 AM Apr 23
Brokerage Call :: Choice on Infosys
Based on our estimates, and challenging market conditions, management’s conservative guidance over the medium term, we have lowered our EPS estimates for FY24E and FY25E. Nevertheless, Infosys remains at the forefront of client’s digital transformation deals and acquire newer deals over the next 24 months. In addition, levers such as increase in utilization rates, lower sub-contracting costs and easing of supply side challenges will sustain the EPS momentum. We maintain our OUTPERFORM rating, and value the stock at a revised multiple of 25x SEP2024E EPS to arrive at our TP of Rs. 1670.