Gold, silver ETF investors pull out record sums as prices correct

The net folio addition data showed that a lot of investors have been exiting their investments in the two precious metal ETFs. Gold ETFs witnessed a decline in folios for the first time in at least a year, as the accounts shrunk by 134,343 in May. In the case of silver ETFs, the number of accounts have been on the decline for two straight months. The total number of accounts have come down by over 400,000 from the peak of 5.6 million in March 2026.