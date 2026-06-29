Goldman Sachs recommends India's 30-year bonds on easing inflation risks

By Subhadip Sircar

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommends buying India’s 30-year government bonds as inflation expectations ease and lower oil prices reduce fiscal risks.

The overall macro impact of the US-Iran war has been less than initially feared, with the outlook improving further on the interim peace deal, analysts including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note released Saturday.

The investment bank prefers the ultra-long-end bonds as more such debt enters the fully accessible route, the analysts wrote. “The front-end has already rallied sharply on lower oil prices over the past few weeks and the pricing out of RBI rate hike expectations.”