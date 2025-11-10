Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields decline on hopes of RBI's support through bond purchases

Govt bond yields decline on hopes of RBI's support through bond purchases

Government bond yields dropped as traders anticipated Reserve Bank of India support through open market purchases, with expectations of an OMO calendar announcement boosting sentiment

Government bonds, bond yield
premium
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.49 per cent, against the previous close of 6.51 per cent.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Government bond yields declined on Monday as market sentiment improved on expectations of the Reserve Bank of India’s support through bond purchases, dealers said. Market participants speculated that the central bank had bought bonds worth ₹6,357 crore on Friday via NDS-OM platform.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.49 per cent, against the previous close of 6.51 per cent.
 
“The bond yields fell because the market was expecting that RBI will be there to buy bonds,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
“The RBI was there in the previous week, and the market is expecting an Open Market Operation (OMO) announcement sooner than earlier expectations,” he added.
 
The RBI could have bought around ₹3323 crore worth of government bonds on Monday.
 
Discussions around a possible OMO (Open Market Operations) calendar have been in the market since last week, after the Reserve Bank of India signalled its discomfort with elevated yields. Some participants expect the RBI to announce an OMO purchase calendar for the January-March period at its next policy review on December 5, as hopes of a rate cut have diminished amid expectations of strong GDP growth during the second quarter.
 
A note from IDFC First Bank said banking system liquidity has remained below the 1 per cent of the net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) threshold since September 2025, driven primarily by RBI’s foreign exchange operations.
 
RBI has been selling dollars in the last few months to curb volatility.
 
“Despite support from OMO purchases and CRR cuts, core liquidity has declined sharply and is projected to fall below 1 per cent of NDTL by Q4FY26 without further intervention. A durable liquidity infusion of ₹ 2 trillion is estimated to be necessary to maintain adequate liquidity and support monetary transmission,” the note said.
 
“The timing of liquidity infusion is expected to be in Q4FY26, when core liquidity falls below 1 per cent of NDTL,” it added.
 
Some expect the calendar to be announced in November itself, given the increased participation of the RBI in the bond market through bond purchases on the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM) platform, an electronic trading system that facilitates transparent, order-driven transactions among banks, primary dealers, and mutual funds.
 
The RBI uses this platform to conduct its OMOs as part of its liquidity management strategy.
 
“The CCIL data shows that there has been bond buying by the RBI. The bond yields are now below 6.50 per cent (yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond), and it will trade towards 6.45 per cent,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
On October 31, the RBI cancelled the sale of a seven-year central government bond after investors sought yields around 6.50 per cent, which were higher than those on the new 10-year bond, levels the central bank found unacceptable. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bolt.Earth eyes FY27 profitability, plans IPO in 2027-28 amid EV boom

BHEL hits 52-week high, stock soars 18% in 10 days; Should you buy or hold?

Stock Market close: Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak; IT shares outperform; VIX down 2%

Defence stocks in focus; Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach, HAL rally up to 5%

Signatureglobal shares drop 4% after Q2 results; earnings breakdown here

Topics :govt bondsGovernment bondsMarket news

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story