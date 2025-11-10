Signatureglobal shares drop 4% after Q2 results; earnings breakdown here

Shares of Signatureglobal (India) fell nearly 4 per cent on Monday after the company reported a net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in the September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with analysts expecting the operating metrics to miss on full-year guidance.

Shares of the company fell for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 2.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Signatureglobal has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,422.72 crore.

This comes even as the realty firm reported a 27 per cent decline in pre-sales bookings to ₹2,020 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹2,780 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. Commenting on the performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Signature Global, said that with strategic land acquisitions and a healthy launch pipeline in the coming quarters, the company remains focused on strengthening its performance and capturing emerging market opportunities.

Motilal Oswal on Signatureglobal earnings

Signatureglobal's operating metrics are likely to miss on full-year guidance, analysts at Motilal Oswal said. The company reported presales in line with Motilal Oswal’s estimates. The decline was attributed to the absence of major project launches during the quarter.

The company sold 1.3 million square feet during the quarter, down 44 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent sequentially, though 9 per cent above estimates. In the first half, volumes reached 3 million square feet, down 33 per cent Y-o-Y.

Average sales realisation for the quarter stood at ₹15,000 per square foot, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y but down 8 per cent sequentially and 8 per cent below expectations. For the first half of FY26, realisations averaged ₹15,710 per square foot, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y.