Home / Markets / News / Govt holds road shows to sell 10% stake in General Insurance Corp

Govt holds road shows to sell 10% stake in General Insurance Corp

India plans to sell a total of 10 per cent stake in the insurer in tranches to meet the market regulator's minimum public shareholding norm, Reuters reported last year

The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. GIC Re
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government held road shows in London to assess investor interest for a minority stake sale in state-run General Insurance Corp of India (GIC), two government sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
India plans to sell a total of 10 per cent  stake in the insurer in tranches to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norm, Reuters reported last year. Of this, the government offloaded its 3.4 per cent shareholding in the insurer in September 2024.
 
Officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) travelled to London to meet investors and seek feedback, one of the sources said. India’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
The government currently holds an 82.4 per cent stake in GIC, according to official data, while the insurer’s shares were trading about 3.5 per cent below the offer-for-sale price set in last year’s government share sale. As per the market regulator’s rules, all listed Indian firms are required to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
 
The government remains committed to its privatisation and minority stake-sale plans, but the pace has slowed over the past two years. Divestment receipts stood at ₹175 billion as of current financial year(FY26), according to government data. Minority stake sales help bolster the government’s divestment proceeds, and India aims to raise ₹47,000 crore through stake sales and asset monetisation in the current financial year through March 31, 2026.
 

Divestment plans 

  • To align with Sebi’s minimum 25% public shareholding norm, government will sell minor stake 
  • The government already offloaded 3.4% stake back in 2024
  • Currently, it holds 82.4% stake in the insurer
  • It aims to raise ₹470 billion through stake sales and asset monetisation in FY26
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Premium

Greenfield sectors, order book likely to drive L&T revenue growth

Premium

'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'

Calm after the storm: Market sees less mood swings in second half

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex recoups losses, ends flat; Nifty above 26k as Media, FMCG advance

Topics :General InsuranceGIC ReInsurance

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story