Govt publishes rules for setting up coal exchanges to boost transparency

The government on Tuesday said it has published rules for setting up coal exchanges, a move aimed at bringing transparency and efficiency to the country's coal trading ecosystem and modernising the supply chain.

Coal exchanges are expected to enable transparent, market-driven price discovery, boost efficiency and give coal producers - including commercial and captive miners - easier access to a wider pool of buyers.

Public sector players can also use the platform to increase market participation.

"The recently enacted Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025 introduced the concept of a mineral exchange and empowered the central government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms. In pursuance of the above, the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026 have been published by the Ministry of Coal in the Official Gazette on June 4," the coal ministry said in a statement.