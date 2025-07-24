This IT stock rises 2% even as Nifty IT falls 1%; check all details here

Oracle Financial Services Software shares rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹8,987 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.

At 10:14 AM, Oracle Financial Services' share price was trading 0.9 per cent higher at ₹8,858 per share on BSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty was down 1.76 per cent at 36,301.5. Oracle and Wipro were the only stocks trading with gains on the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Q1 results

Oracle Financial Services reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 4 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹641.9 crore as compared to ₹616.7 crore. However, of a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the profit slipped marginally by 0.31 per cent.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,852.2 crore, up 6.3 per cent, from ₹1,741.4 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the revenue grew 7.9 per cent from ₹1,716.3 crore in Q4FY25. “Driven by strong cloud wins, our revenues grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, and 8 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis,” said Makarand Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. “We offer compelling solutions for financial institutions and see a robust pipeline for our product lines from both emerging and developed markets,” said Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. Further, its products business posted revenue of ₹1,674 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and services business posted revenue of ₹178 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y.