Home / Markets / News / This IT stock rises 2% even as Nifty IT falls 1%; check all details here

This IT stock rises 2% even as Nifty IT falls 1%; check all details here

Oracle Financial Services Software shares rose 2.3 per cent in trade after the company posted its Q1FY26 results

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oracle Financial Services Software shares rose 2.3 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹8,987 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.
 
At 10:14 AM, Oracle Financial Services' share price was trading 0.9 per cent higher at ₹8,858 per share on BSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty was down 1.76 per cent at 36,301.5. Oracle and Wipro were the only stocks trading with gains on the Nifty IT index. 

Oracle Financial Services Q1 results

Oracle Financial Services reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 4 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹641.9 crore as compared to ₹616.7 crore. However, of a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis the profit slipped marginally by 0.31 per cent. 
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,852.2 crore, up 6.3 per cent, from ₹1,741.4 crore a year ago. Sequentially, the revenue grew 7.9 per cent from ₹1,716.3 crore in Q4FY25. 
 
“Driven by strong cloud wins, our revenues grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y, and 8 per cent on a Q-o-Q basis,” said Makarand Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. “We offer compelling solutions for financial institutions and see a robust pipeline for our product lines from both emerging and developed markets,” said Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. 
 
Further, its products business posted revenue of ₹1,674 crore, up 5 per cent Y-o-Y and services business posted revenue of ₹178 crore, up 22 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Giving an outlook, Ketkar added: We have maintained consistency in the performance, posting a healthy quarter.  Check List of Q1 results today

About Oracle Financial Services Software Limited

Oracle Financial Services Software provides products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

About Oracle 

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IEX tanks 15%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 200 pts; SMIDs slip; IEX sinks 10%, Coforge 5%, Infosys 1%

Premium

Coforge shares drop 6% post Q1 earnings;should you buy the dip?

Infosys shares slip even after Q1 beat; Here's why investors are wary

Topics :OracleBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story