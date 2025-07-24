Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT index slides 1.5%: Why did IT stocks fall today?

Nifty IT index slides 1.5%: Why did IT stocks fall today?

Infosys shares fell despite analysts remaining positive after the company reported in-line first-quarter earnings

trading
Nifty IT index trades 1.5 per cent lower
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s information technology stocks declined on Thursday as mixed analyst reactions to first-quarter earnings and disappointing results from several firms pulled the Nifty IT index down by over 1.5 per cent.
 
Shares of Persistent Systems and Coforge tumbled over 8 per cent each during the day. Heavyweight stocks like Infosys and Tech Mahindra fell over 1.5 per cent on Thursday, compared to the 1.67 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty IT index as of 11:15 AM. 
 
However, shares of Oracle Financial Services Software, up 0.95 per cent, were the only counter to buck the negative trend and trade higher during the session.
 
The gauge of IT stocks has been falling under persistent selling pressure and is down nearly 7 per cent so far this month. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index is down merely 1.5 per cent in July.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Why did IT stocks fall today?

Shares of Persistent Systems and Coforge led the declines amid disappointing June quarter earnings, which the companies reported on Wednesday post-market hours. 
 
Persistent reported a modest sequential growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net profit rose 7.4 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹425 crore from ₹395.7 crore, while rupee revenue grew 2.8 per cent to ₹3,333.5 crore from ₹3,242.1 crore. Nomura termed the results a ‘mixed bag,’ highlighting slightly lower-than-expected revenue growth in constant currency terms and flagged risks related to slower client decision-making, especially in healthcare. 
 
Meanwhile, Coforge reported a strong rise of 138 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) figure to ₹317.4 crore during Q1. Analysts said that the stock's strong rally during the April–June quarter prompted investors to book profits following the release of its Q1FY26 earnings.
 
Likewise, shares of Infosys declined on Thursday, despite analysts remaining positive after the company reported in-line first-quarter earnings. The drop was likely driven by trimmed revenue guidance, even as deal wins rose. 
 
The net profit of Bengaluru-based company came in at ₹6,921 crore, marking a sequential decline of 1.6 per cent. The top line grew 3.3 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹42,279 crore.
 
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking noted that although this was a good quarter, the organic guidance was largely unchanged. The narrow guidance reflects a mid-point increase in guidance from 1.5 per cent to 1.7 per cent. The revision accounts for a continued uncertain environment driven by tariff-related concerns, geopolitical risks, and lower third-party revenue, analysts said.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 500 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

Aditya Infotech sets IPO price band at ₹640-675; check key details here

Swastika Castal IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Premium

Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Topics :The Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksInfosys Infosys resultsNifty ITNifty IT stocksIT servicesIndia Inc earningsPersistent SystemsCoforge

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story