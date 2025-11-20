Home / Markets / News / Gretex Corporate Services rises 5% as arm Gretex Share Broking plans IPO

According to the filing, the proposed IPO may comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and/or an offer for sale (OFS). The size, structure, and other details of the proposed IPO will be finalised soon

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Gretex Corporate Services shares gained 4.9 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹388.5 per share. The stock hovered near its upper band of ₹388.6 per share. At 11:44 AM, Gretex Corporate Services’ shares were trading 4.03 per cent higher at ₹385 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.31 per cent at 85,451.21.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹871.61 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹460.25 per share and 52-week low at ₹213.56. 

Why were Gretex Corporate Services shares rising in trade?

The buying on the counter came after the company arm Gretex Share Broking proposed to undertake an initial public offering (IPO), subject to necessary approvals from authorities. 
 
According to the filing, the proposed IPO may comprise a fresh issue of equity shares and/or an offer for sale (OFS). The size, structure, and other details of the proposed IPO will be finalised in due course.
 
“We hereby inform you that the Company’s material subsidiary, Gretex Share Broking, has proposed to undertake an Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to necessary approvals from its stock exchanges, Sebi, and other applicable regulatory authorities,” the filing read. 
 
That apart, in Q2FY26, Gretex Corporate Services reported a 11.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹12.9 crore, as compared to ₹14.6 crore a year ago.  Its revenue from operations also decreased 15 per cent to ₹79.6 crore, as compared to ₹93.7 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹19.6 crore, as against ₹19.3 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin stood at 29 per cent, as compared to 10.6 per cent. 
 
Gretex Corporate Services has expertise in offering services including IPO assistance, angel funding, venture capital, business valuation, alternative investment funds , open offer, and a wide range of financial solutions. Its operations span across the nation, where the company actively support SMEs, encouraging small businesses and entrepreneurs to reach their growth objectives and contribute to the nation's development. Gretex Corporate Services Limited has its headquarters situated in Mumbai and also has branch offices in Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore. Gretex is dedicated to investing in corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects that enhance and support communities, empowering them to thrive independently.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

