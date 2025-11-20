JP Power shares soar 29% in 2 days; how much can the stock gain? Tech view

Similarly, the stock is seen attempting a breakout on the weekly trend line; a close above ₹21.05 on Friday shall confirm the breakout. Below which, the super trend line indicator suggests that the short-term trend for the stock is likely to remain positive above ₹19.30 levels.On the upside, the stock is seen trading near the ₹22.30 - ₹22.60 resistance zone. The stock needs to clear this area for a likely rally towards the July high of ₹27.70. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹23.85.