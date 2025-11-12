Groww boosts investors' wealth on maiden D-Street trade; stock ends 31% up

Groww share price today: Shares of Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures , the parent company of online stockbroking platform Groww, ended their maiden trading session on Dalal Street on a buoyant note on Wednesday.

Groww closed at ₹130.94 on the BSE and ₹128.85 on the NSE, comfortably above its issue price of ₹100 per share.

The stock had kicked off its trading at ₹114 on the BSE, a 14 per cent premium over the issue price, while the NSE opening price was ₹112, up 12 per cent. The performance outstripped grey market expectations, which had indicated a modest 5 per cent premium at around ₹105, signaling stronger-than-anticipated investor appetite.

Analysts views: Buy, sell, or hold? Market analysts remain bullish on Groww post-listing, citing the company’s strong long-term growth prospects. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at MasterTrust, described the listing as “very good.” He advised, “Investors who wish to book profits can do so. Over the next six months, the stock may rise another 15–17 per cent from current levels. Short-term corrections are possible, but patient investors can wait for dips before entering. Those who missed the IPO should consider buying on a correction.” Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, called Groww a compelling medium- to long-term structural play and a potential proxy for India’s growing capital market participation. “Investors should view Groww as a long-term investment opportunity,” he said. Tapse recommended that IPO-allotted investors hold for the long term, citing robust fundamentals and growth potential, while acknowledging short-term volatility. He set a medium-term target of ₹125–130 per share and suggested that non-allotted investors accumulate on meaningful dips.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, advised investors who received IPO shares to book partial profits but hold the remainder for the medium to long term, with a stop-loss of ₹80. Groww IPO details Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Priced in the ₹95–100 range, the IPO was open from November 4 to 7. Brokerage views were mixed. Anand Rathi Research assigned a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating, citing the IPO as fairly priced, while Arihant Capital recommended a “Subscribe for listing gain.”