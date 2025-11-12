Tata Motors demerger complete: Here's how CV & PV arms stack up financially

Tata Motors demerger, Tata Motors CV share price: The long awaited demerger of Tata Motors, which marked a structural milestone for the 80-year-old automaker, reached its final stage today with The long awaited demerger of Tata Motors, which marked a structural milestone for the 80-year-old automaker, reached its final stage today with Tata Motors commercial vehicle (CV) shares listing on the stock exchanges on November 12, 2025.

The demerger paved the way for a sharper business focus, unlocking value for shareholders. The demerger, effective October 2025, has split the automaker into two listed entities -- Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMCV) -- reflecting their distinct product portfolios, profitability profiles, and growth trajectories.

Tata Motors CV share price today

Tata Motors CV share price listed at ₹330.25 per share on the BSE, 26 per cent higher than the stock’s ‘discovered’ price of ₹261. While the stock extended gains in the initial hours, hitting a high of ₹346.75 per share, it turned lower to touch an intraday low of ₹320 per share on the stock exchange.

On the NSE, the listing of Tata Motors CV shares happened at ₹335 per share. It hit a high of ₹345 and a low of ₹320 per share during the day.

Most analysts remain bullish on Tata Motors CV shares outlook, expecting them to rerate in the coming months, as they remain optimistic on the cyclical recovery in the commercial vehicle industry.

"After becoming a standalone CV-arm, Tata Motors CV is now India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer across the entire spectrum of categories from small cargo carriers to medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs). The CV business will be at the core of India's growth story - facilitating the expansion of logistics, mining and infrastructure. With freight activity improving, commodity costs easing, and the GST rate cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, demand for commercial vehicles is expected to rise sharply," said Jahol Prajapati, research analyst at SAMCO Securities.

For Pramod Amthe, head of institutional equity research at InCred Capital, the fair value of Tata Motors CV shares is around ₹358 per share.

"Post demerger, we feel CV business gives an interesting option to play the Indian economic recovery where Tata Motors' market share recovery could drive superior valuation. We prefer CV over PV as the latter business may face challenges from a slow and gradual recovery of JLR and increased competition from Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki India in the domestic market," he said, valuing Tata Motors PV at ₹386 per share.

In this backdrop, here’s a look at the financials of Tata Motors CV, and how it compares against Tata Motors PV.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors demerger: PV unit vulnerable as JLR dominance clouds growth