Lumax Auto soars 33% thus far in November; should you buy, hold or sell?

Lumax Auto Technologies share price today

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies hit a new high of ₹1,499.95, soaring 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the smallcap auto components company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,467.70 touched on November 11, 2025.

Thus far in the month of November, Lumax Auto has outperformed the market by surging 33 per cent, as compared to 1.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Further, so far in the calendar year 2025, the stock price of the company has zoomed 132 per cent, as against 8.1 per cent rise in the benchmark index. It has bounced back 231 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹452.55 hit on April 7, 2025.

What’s driving auto components stock price? The domestic automobile industry witnessed a strong performance in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), driven by festive season demand, GST rate reductions, new product launches and improved rural sentiment. The 2-wheeler segment recorded its highest-ever single quarter, surpassing the earlier peak of quarter two of FY '19, supported by sustained urban demand and export markets, while the passenger vehicle segment benefited from the festive inventory buildup and ongoing premiumization trends. Overall, the sector remains on a firm footing with demand expected to sustain through the festive and post-harvest period, supported by favorable policy measures and improving customer confidence.

Lumax Auto has a robust order book of ₹1,357 crore with strong visibility across next 3 fiscal years. Of this order book, approximately just 7 per cent is projected to be materialized in the current fiscal year i.e. FY26, almost 35 per cent in FY27, 48 per cent in FY28 and the remaining 10 per cent in FY29. The order book reflects healthy traction across all product verticals with advanced plastics contributing the largest share, followed by mechatronics, alternate fuels and structures and control systems product vertical. Should investors book profit? Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities believes that Lumax Auto’s revenue trajectory remains resilient, supported by strong OEM relationships, expanding product lines and structural tailwinds in electric vehicle (EV) and clean mobility components. The company's management has revised FY26E revenue growth guidance upward to 25 per cent (from 20 per cent), reaffirming confidence in achieving its 20 per cent CAGR target over the medium term.