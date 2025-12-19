Groww share price surges 13% as Jefferies initiates 'Buy' for 25% upside

Why did Groww share price rise today?

Groww share price surged on Friday as a global brokerage initiated coverage on the newly-listed stock with a positive view on its business outlook. Jefferies began coverage on Groww with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹180, which indicated that the stock has an upside potential of 25 per cent, according to media reports

Groww reported higher margin expansion compared to Robinhood and Angel one. Its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Ebitda) rose to 59 per cent in the financial year 2025 from 23 per cent in 2023, Jefferies said. However, in the current financial year a cool off in the margin expansion is expected because of the lower broking revenue.

Jefferies expressed optimism about the growth potential of Groww’s parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures. Impressed by its massive growth in a short period of time, the brokerage compared Groww with Robinhood, an American trading application which makes trading easy and accessible, media reports said.Groww will likely record earnings per share (EPS) of 35 per cent from the financial year 2026 to the financial year 2028 as it has multiple growth levers, according to Jefferies. IT will be a function of 19 per cent growth in broking business because of client business and market-share gain, five times growth in new initiatives like margin trading facility and wealth management, and 700-basis-point margin expansion.