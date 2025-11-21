Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Groww surges after Q2 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) rallied 4.97% to Rs 164.40 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.18% to Rs 471.33 crore despite a 9.48% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations climbed 24.57% and 12.64% in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 26.73% QoQ to Rs 637.67 crore in Q2 FY26. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 624.1 crore in Q2 FY26, down 13.04% QoQ and 23.05% YoY.

Total transacting users reached 19 million, marking a growth of 5% QoQ and 27% YoY.

 

Active Users grew 3.2% QoQ led by growth in new user acquisition supported by higher new users additions and broader engagement across multiple products. Of the 13% sequential rise in revenue, 4.5% was driven by newly acquired users, with the balance contributed by existing users.

Providing an update on the acquisition of Fisdom (Finwizard Technology), the company said it completed the transaction in October 2025. While the Q2 FY26 balance sheet reflects the consolidation, the impact on the consolidated profit and loss statement will be visible from Q3 FY26. Fisdom reported revenue of Rs 166.3 crore in the previous year.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 340pts; Nifty below 26,100; VIX up 13%; Realty shares decline

NSE, Markets

Nifty taking a breather as it nears record high; key levels to track

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Starc takes 7 wickets; England 172-all out

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Samuel Paparo

Admiral Tripathi's visit to US reaffirms growing synergy between 2 navies

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) debuted on stock exchanges on 12 November 2025. The counter listed at Rs 114, representing a premium of 30.93% over the issue price of Rs 100. Strong investor interest had already been evident during the IPO, which was subscribed 17.60 times.

Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

Nifty slides below 26,100 level; metal shares slide; VIX spurts 13.28%

RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears rises after securing Rs 28-cr LoI from RRVPNL

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Wall Street Stumbles After Early Rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon