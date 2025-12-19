Home / Markets / News / ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Domestic brokerages Equirus Securities and PL Capital have initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company

ICICI Prudential AMC
ICICI Prudential AMC | Photo: Bloomberg
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
ICICI Prudential AMC listing, ICICI Prudential AMC share price: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) made a strong debut on Dalal Street. The company's shares listed at ₹2,600 per share, a premium of ₹435 or 20 per cent on the NSE. Post-listing, the stock reached a high of ₹ 2,663.40, up 2.5 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, ICICI Prudential shares opened at ₹2,606, a premium of 20 per cent. Following the listing, the stock rose by around 2 per cent from the listing price to ₹2,662.
 
The listing price of ICICI Prudential AMC was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹2,685, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹520 or 24 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Here's what the analysts say post-listing:

Domestic brokerage Equirus Securities has initiated coverage on ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company with a ‘Long’ rating, citing its industry-leading profitability and strong equity-focused business mix. The brokerage noted that the company leads the sector with the highest profit after tax (PAT) market share of 17.4 per cent in the financial year 2025 (FY25), supported by consistent scheme performance, a large sales force, and deep penetration across retail and high net worth individual (HNI) segments.
 
The brokerage expects revenue and PAT to grow at a compound annual rate of around 16 per cent over FY25–28, driven by robust growth in mutual fund and alternative assets. It added that the stock trades at an attractive valuation compared with peers and has set a March 2027 target price of ₹2,900.
 
Similarly, PL Capital has also initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,000, valuing the stock at 38 times its estimated core earnings per share (EPS) for September 2027. The brokerage cited the company’s strong prospects, supported by strong parentage and performance, which has helped it achieve the highest net equity flow market share of 17.5 per cent in the first eight months of FY26. 
 
Analysts at PL Capital highlighted the company’s superior equity yields of 67 bps, aided by the lowest distributor payout, its dominant share of MF sales through ICICI Bank due to the bank’s closed architecture, and a higher contribution from non-mutual fund revenues compared with peers. The brokerage expects equity average assets under management (AAuM) to grow faster than the industry over FY25–28, driving a healthy core profit growth. Despite these strengths, the stock is valued at a discount to key peers at the upper issue price, which the brokerage believes leaves room for a potential re-rating over time.
 
Post-listing, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said structural tailwinds such as increasing SIP inflows, deeper penetration of mutual funds in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and growing preference for professionally managed investments support long-term prospects for the company.
 
"Short-term investors and traders may consider booking profits, while long-term investors may hold the position from a medium-to-long-term perspective, keeping a stop-loss near ₹2,350 to protect downside risk," Nyati added.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO details

ICICI Prudential AMC successfully raised ₹10,602.65 crore through its maiden public issue, which was an offer for sale (OFS) of 49 million equity shares by promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per share, with a minimum application lot of 6 shares. The issue was open for subscription from December 12 to December 16. The allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, December 17.
 
According to the RHP, the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.
  Disclaimer:The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel partly paid-up shares zoom 10%, trade at new high; here's why

Crest Ventures jumps 6% as board approves financial services biz demerger

Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

Laurus Labs zooms 73% in 2025, hits new high; what's driving pharma stock?

Why did BLS International share price rally 7% in trade today? Details here

Topics :Share Market TodayICICI Prudential AMCstock market listingThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksMarketsNSE

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story