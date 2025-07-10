Signature Global shares rise 4% in trade; Axis Capital sees 43% more steam

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,645.85 per share and 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,010.95 per share.

Axis Capital has initiated coverage on Signature Global with a 'Buy' rating, keeping the target at ₹1,780 per share. The brokerage sees a 42.7 per cent upside potential in the stock from the previous close at ₹1,247.35 per share.

The brokerage is upbeat on the company for the following reasons:

Strong pre-sales growth

Signature Global has delivered a 58 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in pre-sales from FY22–25, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate developer in India by pre-sales.

Analysts expect 19 per cent pre-sales CAGR from FY25–28E, reaching ₹17,500 crore.

Scalable pipeline and diversification to boost growth

The company has pivoted to units priced below ₹4 crore, which makes up 60 per cent of Gurugram’s housing demand—a segment it dominates with a 20 per cent market share.

The company also circled down on three micro-markets in Gurugram that are suitable for this housing segment and contributes 70 per cent of the market’s demand. It has 25 mn sq ft of forthcoming projects in these strategic locations. Signature Global also aims to diversify beyond Gurugram and is looking for growth potential in Delhi/Noida.