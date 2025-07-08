Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) series of interventions in the futures and options (F&O) market are starting to show. The results of(Sebi’s) series of interventions in the futures and options (F&O) market are starting to show.

The total number of unique traders in the F&O segment has declined by 20 per cent to 6.7 million, according to a study released by Sebi. This count is for the period between December 2024 and May 2025, compared to the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, individual investors’ turnover in equity derivatives has dropped by 11 per cent to ₹56,000 crore, compared to ₹62,700 crore during the same period a year ago.

