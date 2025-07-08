Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Individual investors shrink 20% in F&O segment amid regulatory tightening

The number of individual investors in the F&O segment has dropped by 20% to 6.7 million, with mounting losses and regulatory tightening contributing to the decline in participation

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI
The recent changes to the F&O market took effect from November 2024. Minimum contract sizes for weekly index derivatives were revised upwards from January.

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

The results of Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) series of interventions in the futures and options (F&O) market are starting to show.
 
The total number of unique traders in the F&O segment has declined by 20 per cent to 6.7 million, according to a study released by Sebi. This count is for the period between December 2024 and May 2025, compared to the same period a year ago.
 
Meanwhile, individual investors’ turnover in equity derivatives has dropped by 11 per cent to ₹56,000 crore, compared to ₹62,700 crore during the same period a year ago.
 
Traders
