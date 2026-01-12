Gujarat Ambuja Exports rebounds 10% from intra-day low; nears 52-week high

Share price of Gujarat Ambuja Exports

Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹140.25 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals. The stock price of the smallcap company rebounded by 10 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹128 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹140.80 on January 5, 2026.

At 02:41 PM; Gujarat Ambuja Exports was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹138.10, as compared to 0.24 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

In the past one month, the stock has rallied 18 per cent, as against 1.7 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Further, in the past six months, it surged 26 per cent, as compared to 1.9 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex.

GAEL's business overview GAEL is a leading player in India’s agro or maize processing industry, with over four decades of expertise. The company operates in the following key business segments agro-processing, maize processing, spinning and renewable power Agro-processing and maize processing form the core of GAEL’s business, involving the processing and export of agricultural commodities such as soybean, cottonseed, and maize. The company offers a diverse product portfolio, including corn starch derivatives, soya derivatives, feed ingredients, and edible oils, catering to the food, pharmaceutical, and feed industries globally. Additionally, GAEL has built a presence in the cotton yarn industry, manufacturing high-quality yarn for various applications. As part of its strategic transition, GAEL is expanding into Speciality Chemicals, using fermentation technology to develop high-value products for functional foods, nutraceuticals, and industrial application. This move aligns with the growing demand for value-added ingredients and reinforces GAEL’s leadership in agro-processing and specialty ingredients.

Opportunities & outlook The Government of India is actively nurturing the food processing sector through bold initiatives under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). Production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and infrastructural projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), including mega food parks, cold chains, and agro-processing clusters are opening doors for strategic investment and growth. GAEL stands as India’s leading maize processor, commanding approximately 20 per cent of the domestic market. The company has significantly scaled its maize processing capacity to 5,200 tonne per day (TPD), with a targeted increase to 6,000 TPD by FY 2025-26.

The company expects revival in domestic demand for starch and other derivatives. Ramping up of the additional capacities will be key for growth in its scale of operations. Meanwhile, GAEL will continue to benefit over the medium term from its strong market position in the maize business, which should improve further with the addition of capacity, believe analysts. GAEL’s maize processing division’s revenue grew by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14 per cent in the last four years ended FY25, despite a decline of 2.3 per cent in FY25 (y-o-y). Share of maize processing in GAEL’s total revenue stood at 73 per cent in FY25 (PY: 70 per cent).