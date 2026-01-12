AGR relief boosts Vodafone Idea outlook; analysts flag spectrum dues risk

Vodafone Idea share price today

Vodafone Idea shares slipped in trade on Monday, January 12, 2026, as analysts adopted a 'wait and watch' mode for the stock. Though they recognised that the telecom operator has received a breather regarding the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) payment timeline, they said the company still owes spectrum charges, payable this financial year onwards.

On the bourses, Vodafone Idea share price slipped 2.6 per cent intraday to hit a low of ₹10.97 per share. At 11:55 AM, the stock was down 2 per cent at ₹11.04 per share as against a 0.77 per cent (644 points) drop in the BSE Sensex index.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Around 52.79 million shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter. Vodafone Idea gets AGR relief Last week, Vodafone Idea informed the stock exchanges that the government has approved a 10-year moratorium on its AGR dues , which have been fixed at ₹87,700 crore, as of December 2025. These dues are to be paid in six equal instalments between March 2036 and March 2041. In the interim, Vi has to pay a total of ₹100-120 crore in the next 10 years up to March 2035. Meanwhile, a committee of the department of telecommunications (DoT) would reassess the dues and its decision on this would be final.

Analysts believe the freezing of AGR dues, without any further interest accumulation, is a big positive for the company. Further, they opine that a relaxed AGR repayment timeline provides significant cash flow relief for Vi over the next 10 years, which should help in the closure of Vi's long-pending debt fund raise. "The latest relief measures are a big positive for Vi and resolve the long-pending AGR overhang to a great extent. AGR relief should aid Vi's long-pending fund raise and enable it to raise its capex in line with the earlier guidance of ~₹50,000-55,000 crore over FY25-28," noted Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ALSO READ | Upside in revenues and ARPUs expected in Q3FY26 for telcos: Brokerages Echoing similar views, global brokerage Citi said the AGR relief could expedite Vodafone Idea's ₹25,000-crore bank debt raise, which is essential to pay off its spectrum dues. AGR relief fine-print: What it means for investors? The freeze of AGR dues, and 10-year moratorium and extension of payment terms over FY36–41E imply approximately ₹53,500 crore of debt reduction based on the dues’ net present value (NPV), according to analysts at JM Financial. For Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the order implies a reduction in AGR dues by roughly 73 per cent to ₹24,000 crore, based on its current NPV.

"Based on the current AGR amount (₹87,700 crore) and the announced relief measures, we think the actual AGR relief from the Government stands at ~₹54,200 crore, which is a 62-per cent cut in AGR dues on an NPV basis (at an 8 per cent interest rate). The NPV of AGR dues (based on 11 per cent interest rate or WACC) is even lower at ~₹24,000 crore (a cut of ~73 per cent vs the original ask). Any reassessment on the base AGR dues would lead to an even higher relief for Vi," the brokerage said. Going ahead, analysts said the next big trigger Vi would be the approval of the long-pending fund raise request.

JM Financial, for instance, said it would be key to watch if the relief would help VIL secure its ₹25,000-crore debt fund-raise or will lenders wait for clarity on DoT-formed committee’s reassessment before taking any call. "The debt-raise is critical for Vodafone Idea to execute its ₹50,000–55,00 crore capex plan to improve its 4G coverage/capacity and expand 5G coverage so as to arrest subscriber decline and start growing in line with industry," the brokerage said. It forecasted that Vodafone Idea's cash Ebitda may stand at ₹9,000 crore at the end of FY26, which may rise to ₹12,500 crore by FY27, ₹16,000 crore by FY28, and ₹19,400 crore by FY29E, assuming a 15-per cent tariff hike by mid-CY26.

This, it said, may help VIL arrest the decline in its subscribers, and help the company grow at ~1 per cent annually with an incremental Ebitda margin of ~70 per cent. ALSO READ | Ireda shares gain 4% on posting Q3 results; PAT up 38%, revenue 27% Analysts, however, believe that regaining subscribers from competitors with superior offerings and cash flow would remain a tall ask for Vodafone Idea. Word of caution That said, analysts highlighted that Vi still owes ₹1.23 trillion to the Government toward deferred payment liabilities (DPL) for past spectrum auctions, with repayments of ₹6,200 crore and ₹16,600 crore due in FY27 and FY28.

This would further rise to ₹27,000 crore from FY29 onwards. Given that these dues pertain to spectrum auctions conducted under specific guidelines and peers have repaid bulk of these dues, they caution that Centre has limited options to provide relief on these dues through interest waivers or timeline extension. "An equity fund raise for Vi could pave the way for GoI to further convert Vi’s spectrum dues into equity. However, this would require a large fundraise with potential large dilution post the fund raise, which could prevent any meaningful upside for Vi’s minority shareholders," MOFSL cautioned. The brokerage has a 'Neutral' rating on Vodafone Idea stock with a share price target of ₹11. Global brokerage UBS, too, has a 'Neutral' rating (target: ₹13.10), while Citi, and JM Financial have 'Buy' with targets ₹15 and ₹12.50, respectively.