Gujarat Ambuja Exports sinks 12% as net profit more-than-halves in Q4FY23



The company’s Q4 profit dropped from Rs 153.3 crore, reported last year in the corresponding quarter, on the back of higher expenses. Total expenses rose 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,339.2 crore in Q4FY23 due to higher finance costs, purchase costs, and other expenses. Shares of Gujarat Ambuja Exports crashed 11.6 per cent to Rs 253.7 apiece on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company’s March quarter standalone net profit more-than-halved, dropping 54.6 per cent, to Rs 69.56 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.



Segment-wise, the company witnssed a massive drop in revenues in the Spinning Division (Rs 13 crore vs Rs 62 crore YoY), while all other segments reported year-on-year improvement. That said, revenue from operation increased 13/77 per cent on year to Rs 1,428.5 crore. Other income, however, fell marginally from Rs 197. crore to Rs 13.8 crore YoY.