TCNS deal may raise debt, near-term profitability risks for ABFRL: Analysts

The crash comes after Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), announced last week that it will acquire a controlling stake (51 per cent) in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore.

At the bourses, shares of the Aditya Birla group company tumbled 6.2 per cent in the intra-day trade, before settling 3.27 per cent lower at R 207.2. Those of TCNS, meanwhile, plunged 20 per cent to end at Rs 416.64. By comparison, the benchmark indices gained 1.2 per cent.