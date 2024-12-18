Hamps Bio IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and listing schedule

Hamps Bio IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares for pharmaceutical products supplier Hamps Bio is likely to be finalised today, following the closure of the subscription window for its initial public offering (IPO). Hamps Bio, an SME offering that comprises a fresh issue of 12,20,000 equity shares at Rs 51 apiece, witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors, as it was oversubscribed by a whopping 1,003.33 times, according to BSE data.

Once the allotment of Hamps Bio IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Bigshare Services, which is also the registrar of the issue.

Investors can also follow these direct links to check the Hamps Bio IPO allotment status:

Check Hamps Bio IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Hamps Bio IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

ALSO READ: IGI IPO allotment today The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus, stated that it intends to use the proceeds from the IPO for purchasing plant and machinery for its FMCG division and enhancing the visibility and awareness of its brand. Additionally, the proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Hamps Bio IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Hamps Bio continue to command a solid premium in the grey market as the IPO allotment process is underway. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's shares were trading at Rs 106, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 55 or 107.84 per cent over the IPO price of Rs 51.

The current grey market premium (GMP) trends indicate a favorable listing for the company's shares on the BSE SME platform. However, it is worth noting that GMP trends in unregulated grey markets may not accurately predict listing performance. Consequently, actual results may differ from projections, highlighting the importance of informed investment decisions.

About Hamps Bio

As outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus, Hamps Bio is engaged in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products across a wide range of dosage forms, including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oils, gels, and powders used as medicines and nutritional supplements.

The company is also involved in manufacturing freeze-dried and frozen products such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Hamps Bio sells pharmaceutical products primarily in 8 states and union territories in India and its freeze-dried and frozen products in 6 countries and 22 states and union territories.