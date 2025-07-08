Happy Square IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for tech-based consulting firm Happy Square Outsourcing Services is expected to be finalised today, July 8, 2025. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Monday, July 7 and received a lacklustre response from investors.

According to data from the NSE, the Happy Square IPO was subscribed only 3.7 times, receiving bids for 7.58 million shares against 2.03 million shares on offer.

Here's how to check the Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status:

Investors can check their allotment status for the Happy Square IPO on the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the links below to check the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO allotment status:

Check on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check on Purva Sharegistry: https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹24.25 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.19 million equity shares. The Happy Square Outsourcing IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, to Monday, July 7, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹72–₹76 per share. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,600 shares. Corpwis Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. Check Cryogenic OGS IPO Allotment Status According to red herring prospectus (RHP), Happy Square Outsourcing plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.