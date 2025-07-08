Home / Markets / News / Happy Square IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Happy Square IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their allotment status for the Happy Square IPO on the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry

IPO
Happy Square Outsourcing IPO allotment status
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for tech-based consulting firm Happy Square Outsourcing Services is expected to be finalised today, July 8, 2025. The maiden public issue closed for subscription on Monday, July 7 and received a lacklustre response from investors. 
 
According to data from the NSE, the Happy Square IPO was subscribed only 3.7 times, receiving bids for 7.58 million shares against 2.03 million shares on offer. 
 
Here's how to check the Happy Square Outsourcing Services IPO allotment status:
Investors can check their allotment status for the Happy Square IPO on the official websites of the NSE and Purva Sharegistry, the registrar of the issue. Investors can also use the links below to check the Happy Square Outsourcing IPO allotment status:
   

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹24.25 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.19 million equity shares. The Happy Square Outsourcing IPO does not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. 
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, to Monday, July 7, 2025. It was priced in the range of ₹72–₹76 per share. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,600 shares. Corpwis Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
According to red herring prospectus (RHP), Happy Square Outsourcing plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.  Check Cryogenic OGS IPO Allotment Status

Happy Square Outsourcing IPO grey market premium (GMP)

As of Tuesday, July 8, the unlisted shares of Happy Square Outsourcing were trading at ₹81 per share in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹5 or 6.6 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. 

About Happy Square Outsourcing 

Incorporated in 2017, Jabalpur-based Happy Square is a technology-based consulting firm involved in tech-based human resource outsourcing business, which focuses on end-to-end solutions. It offers a wide range of services, including recruitment, payroll, onboarding, and flexible staffing. As of March 31, 2025, the company has 5,802 personnel deployed at various locations. It operates in both the Indian and US markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile, SMIDs shine; Titan slides 4%, Gokaldas Exports rises 7%

TCS Q1 Preview: Revenue, profit to dip sequentially amid demand uncertainty

Premium

Margins may shrink for wealth management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Pipes; Astral, Supreme Ind among top bets

Dividend stocks: Pfizer, 6 others to go ex-date on July 9; do you own any?

Topics :Stock MarketIPO allotmentSME IPOsIPOsMarkets

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story