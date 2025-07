Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile, SMIDs shine; Titan slides 4%, Gokaldas Exports rises 7%

Sensex today | Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8, 2025: Titan was the top loser on the Sensex index, down over 4 per cent. This was followed by losses in HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS