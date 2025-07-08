Dividend stocks: Pfizer, 6 others to go ex-date on July 9; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025: Shares of Mphasis, Pfizer, and five other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.

The other companies on the list include Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, S.J.S. Enterprises, and SML Isuzu.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. This means that investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend. The companies will finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.

Among the highlighted names, Pfizer has declared the highest dividend, announcing a special dividend of ₹130 per share and a final dividend of ₹35 per share for its shareholders. The company has set July 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 9, 2025 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India July 9, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹36 July 9, 2025 Kabra Extrusiontechnik July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 9, 2025 Mphasis July 9, 2025 Dividend - ₹57 July 9, 2025 Pfizer July 9, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹130 July 9, 2025 Pfizer July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹35 July 9, 2025 S.J.S. Enterprises July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 9, 2025 SML Isuzu July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 July 9, 2025 This is followed by Mphasis, with a declared dividend of ₹57 per share, also with July 9 as the record date.