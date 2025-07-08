Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Pfizer, 6 others to go ex-date on July 9; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Pfizer, 6 others to go ex-date on July 9; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 9, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025: Shares of Mphasis, Pfizer, and five other companies are expected to remain in the spotlight today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.
 
The other companies on the list include Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, S.J.S. Enterprises, and SML Isuzu.
 
According to BSE data, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend. This means that investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible for the dividend. The companies will finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Among the highlighted names, Pfizer has declared the highest dividend, announcing a special dividend of ₹130 per share and a final dividend of ₹35 per share for its shareholders. The company has set July 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
 
This is followed by Mphasis, with a declared dividend of ₹57 per share, also with July 9 as the record date. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 9, 2025
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India July 9, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹36 July 9, 2025
Kabra Extrusiontechnik July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 9, 2025
Mphasis July 9, 2025 Dividend - ₹57 July 9, 2025
Pfizer July 9, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹130 July 9, 2025
Pfizer July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹35 July 9, 2025
S.J.S. Enterprises July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 9, 2025
SML Isuzu July 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹18 July 9, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) 
Among others, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has announced an interim dividend of ₹36 per share for its shareholders, with the record date fixed as July 9. Furthermore, SML Isuzu has declared a final dividend of ₹18 per share, S.J.S. Enterprises a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, Kabra Extrusiontechnik a dividend of ₹2.50 per share, and Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries a final dividend of ₹1 per share. All of these companies have set July 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Pipes; Astral, Supreme Ind among top bets

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, July 8: Tata Motors, Titan, NLC india

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty trades flat; Asia off lows; Trump announces tariffs on 14 countries

Premium

Margins may shrink for wealth management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Wall Street falls as fears over Trump's new tariffs weigh on markets

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksMphasisPfizerHigh dividend stocksStocks in focusMarketsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story