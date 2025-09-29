Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Bull trap?The rally in select counters, especially in the mid-and small-caps post the GST 2.0 rejig announcement on August 14, technical analysts suggest, resembled a bull trap, where stocks after signalling bullish sign on the charts, suddenly took a U-turn and trapped investors unaware who had already bought these stocks at higher prices.
Trade agreementAt the fundamental level, markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has already discounted the benefits of GST rate cuts and the enthusiasm has faded. He believes the markets are now more concerned about delay in bilateral trade agreement between the US and India. "Market's next fear is possible moves by the US on tax on IT services imports into the US. September 2025 quarter (Q2FY25) corporate results also may not come back to double-digit growth. Hence, they may not give any strong support to the markets. It would be wise to focus exclusively on domestic demand-driven companies till the trade agreement is amicably signed with the US," he said. As regards earnings, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that the worst of the (earnings) cuts are over, but remain mindful of the impact of the looming market risks. Lower-than-expected benefit of government actions on aggregate demand or any further high-impact geopolitical event, they said, could dent sentiment. ALSO READ | Indian markets may underperform for the next 2 quarters: Jio BlackRock AMC "The Nifty trades at 12-month forward PE (price earnings) of 20.6x (vs. LPA of 20.7x), which has potential to expand once the favorable effect of all policy measures shows up, which we believe should materialize in H2-FY26," they said in a recent note. Despite the positive briefs coming on the US-India trade talks, market participants, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, are getting skeptical. "FIIs continue to sell, which is another sentiment dampener. Q2-FY26 earnings are not expected to be any better than Q1, with tariff imbroglio playing out. The GST benefits will be felt only in Q3, whereas Q2 may bear the brunt of GST adjustment in the supply chain," Baliga said.
