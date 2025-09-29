Has the GST reform-led stock market rally turned into a bull trap?

Trade agreement

94 per cent of the counters that comprise the Nifty 500 index are trading lower than their respective recent high, data suggests. More importantly, over 50 per cent, or 255 stocks, from the Nifty 500 index down below August 14 closing prices.“Certain stocks in the mid- and small-cap segment may have seen a bull trap and could be vulnerable for further fall in case September 2025 (Q2-FY26) earnings disappoint. Large-caps, especially banks, seem to be relatively better placed,” said Ajit Mishra, senior technical analyst at senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking.He expects the Nifty 50 to find support around 24,400 levels, which is also the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), followed by the trend line support at 24,200 levels.At the fundamental level, markets, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has already discounted the benefits of GST rate cuts and the enthusiasm has faded. He believes the markets are now more concerned about delay in bilateral trade agreement between the US and India."Market's next fear is possible moves by the US on tax on IT services imports into the US. September 2025 quarter (Q2FY25) corporate results also may not come back to double-digit growth. Hence, they may not give any strong support to the markets. It would be wise to focus exclusively on domestic demand-driven companies till the trade agreement is amicably signed with the US," he said.As regards earnings, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that the worst of the (earnings) cuts are over, but remain mindful of the impact of the looming market risks. Lower-than-expected benefit of government actions on aggregate demand or any further high-impact geopolitical event, they said, could dent sentiment."The Nifty trades at 12-month forward PE (price earnings) of 20.6x (vs. LPA of 20.7x), which has potential to expand once the favorable effect of all policy measures shows up, which we believe should materialize in H2-FY26," they said in a recent note.Despite the positive briefs coming on the US-India trade talks, market participants, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, are getting skeptical."FIIs continue to sell, which is another sentiment dampener. Q2-FY26 earnings are not expected to be any better than Q1, with tariff imbroglio playing out. The GST benefits will be felt only in Q3, whereas Q2 may bear the brunt of GST adjustment in the supply chain," Baliga said.