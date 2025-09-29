The domestic currency opened 5 paise stronger at 88.66 on Monday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.6 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.79 last week.

The Indian rupee is set to open at 88.65 levels as the dollar index was slightly down, while Asian currencies were slightly up from Friday's closing, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

ALSO READ: Foreign investors pull $244 mn from India funds, $2.3 bn gone since July The rupee has come under pressure due to reduced RBI intervention, global dollar strength, and steep visa fee hikes, Bhansali noted. Continued capital outflows and geopolitical developments are expected to keep the currency under pressure, he said. The upcoming RBI policy meeting on 1 October is likely to influence both the rupee and government bond movements. The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.